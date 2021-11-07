Vasanth Tamil Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, and channel views

Vasanth Tamil Gaming is a popular YouTuber who creates videos about various games like Minecraft, Granny, and even Free Fire. His channel’s popularity has grown as a result of his entertaining commentary on them.

Over the past year, he has witnessed steady development, amassing a respectable subscriber count of roughly 244 thousand. In the meantime, he has received over 66.76 million views on his videos.

Vasanth Tamil Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Vasanth Tamil Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 330880203. Listed below are his stats as of 7 November 2021:

Lifetime stats

Here are Vasanth Tamil Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Vasanth Tamil Gaming has featured in 1522 squad games and has 180 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 11.82%. He has 3012 kills in the process, boasting a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Coming to the duo matches, he has 39 wins in 661 appearances, leading to a win rate of 5.90%. With 1184 frags, the player has a kill-to-death ratio of 1.90.

Lastly, the YouTuber has stood victorious in 612 of the 32 victories, resulting in a win ratio of 5.22%. At a K/D ratio of 2.19, he has secured 1268 kills.

Ranked stats

These are the ranked stats of the player (Image via Free Fire)

In the current ranked season in Free Fire, Vasanth Tamil Gaming has played five ranked squad matches and has a single Booyah, corresponding to a win rate of 20.00%. He has accumulated seven kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.75.

Apart from this, he has played three duo games and has one frag, converting to a K/D ratio of 0.33.

Note: Stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing but may change as Vasanth Tamil Gaming continues to play matches in Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings and other details of Vasanth Tamil Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

On Social Blade, Vasanth Tamil Gaming’s monthly income is in the range of $2.6k and $42.2k. In contrast, the yearly earnings of the internet star are said to lie between $31.6k and $506.2k.

YouTube channel

The oldest video on Vasanth Tamil Gaming’s channel dates back to April 2018. Since then, this prominent figure has consistently uploaded unique content on various topics, achieving enormous recognition.

In the last 30 days, he has managed to gain 28k subscribers and 10.546 million views.

Edited by Srijan Sen