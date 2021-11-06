Telugu Dost Gaming Free Fire ID, income, channel subscribers and more

The growth of Free Fire has resulted in an increase in content creation in several languages worldwide. Telugu Dost Gaming is a popular YouTuber who makes videos on games like GTA 5, Minecraft, and even Garena’s battle royale sensation.

Throughout the years, he has amassed 346 thousand subscribers, alongside over 51.89 million views. In addition to this, he runs a few more channels where he uploads other types of videos.

Telegu Dost Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 401313952.

Lifetime stats

Here are the lifetime stats of the popular content creator (Image via Free Fire)

Telugu Dost Gaming has competed in 2990 squad games and has 332 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 11.10%. With 5697 kills, the player has a K/D ratio of 2.14.

Meanwhile, he has featured in 2578 duo matches and has 173 first-place finishes, converting to a win percentage of 6.71%. The internet star has racked up 4418 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.84.

The content creator has 136 wins in 2533 solo games, which comes down to a win ratio of 5.36%. Telugu Dost Gaming has 5054 frags in the process, ensuring a kill-to-death ratio of 2.11.

Ranked stats

The player hasn't played any games in the duo or squad modes (Image via Free Fire)

Telugu Dost Gaming hasn’t played any matches in the squad or duo modes in the current ranked season.

Finally, when it comes to solo mode, the YouTuber has appeared in solo games and has managed to secure a win, killing four enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.00.

Note: Stats mentioned above were recorded at the moment of writing but may change as Telugu Dost Gaming continues to play matches in Free Fire.

Income

Earnings of the content creator from his gaming channel (Image via Social Blade)

On the Social Blade website, the monthly and yearly incomes of Telugu Dost Gaming are stated in the range of $879 - $14.1K and $10.5K - $168.8K, respectively.

YouTube channel

The oldest video on Telugu Dost Gaming’s YouTube channel was released back in July 2020. Since then, he has made content and streamed a variety of different titles.

According to Social Blade, he has gained over 17,000 subscribers and 3.516 million views in the last 30 days.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar