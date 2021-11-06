Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, real name, Discord link, and monthly income in November 2021

As Free Fire’s popularity has skyrocketed in the past few years, a wide range of YouTubers have risen to prominence, Tonde Gamer being one such figure. He has been creating content for the past few years and is recognized for his fun commentary.

On his YouTube channel, Tonde Gamer presently boasts 4.77 million subscribers with 792.19 million views combined. Apart from this, the internet star has 164 thousand followers on his Instagram account.

Tonde Gamer’s real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

As per Nepali Fandom, Tonde Gamer’s real name is Sarju Giri, and his Free Fire ID is 282951914. Here are his stats as of 6 November:

Lifetime stats

These are the lifetime stats of Tonde Gamer (Image via Free Fire)

Tonde Gamer has featured in 16676 squad games and has precisely 7100 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win rate of 42.57%. With 66853 kills, the player has a K/D ratio of 6.98.

Meanwhile, he has played 6906 duo matches and has come out on top on 1434 occasions, corresponding to a win percentage of 20.76%. In the process, he has secured 26878 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.91.

Finally, the gamer has competed in 3546 solo games and has 285 Booyahs, equating to a win ratio of 8.03%. He has bagged a total of 7127 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.19.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats of the YouTuber in the present season (Image via Free Fire)

Tonde Gamer has appeared in 55 squad matches and has 33 victories in the ongoing ranked season, maintaining a win percentage of 60.00%. He has notched up 394 kills in this mode, upholding a K/D ratio of 17.91.

Apart from this, he has a single win in the 12 duo matches, retaining a win ratio of 8.33%. With a K/D ratio of 4.55, the YouTuber has exactly 50 frags.

The content creator has played 114 solo games and has four wins, converting to a win rate of 3.50%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 1.25, he has 138 kills.

Note: Stats mentioned above were recorded at the moment of writing, but may change as Tonde Gamer continues to play matches in Free Fire.

Monthly income and Discord link

Tonde Gamer's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Tonde Gamer’s monthly earnings lie between $14K and $224K.

To join the Discord server of the content creator, this link can be used.

YouTube channel

Tonde Gamer has amassed a sizable fan base in recent years due to the fantastic content he has created. His YouTube channel currently has 1086 videos, the most popular of which has 30 million views.

As per the Social Blade website, he has gained 180 thousand subscribers and 55.993 million views in the last 30 days.

Edited by R. Elahi