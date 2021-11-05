Aditech’s Free Fire ID, stats, real name, Discord link, and monthly income in November 2021

Atharvaditya Singh Rao, who is prominently recognized for his channel Aditech, has been creating content related to Garena Free Fire for quite a while. The YouTuber has witnessed a tremendous rise in recent years, gaining popularity among the Indian community.

As of now, Aditech possesses 4.55 million subscribers with a total of over 424.56 million views. He also runs another channel called Gaming Logger, where he has uploaded six videos and has 416 thousand subscribers.

Aditech’s Free Fire ID and stats

Aditech’s Free Fire ID is 779084851, and here are his stats as of 5 November 2021:

Lifetime stats

Aditech's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Aditech has 5332 lifetime squad games to his name in Free Fire and has 2240 first-place finishes, which results in a win percentage of 42.01%. With 13934 kills, the player has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.51.

He has played 2232 matches in duo mode and has 217 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 9.72%. He has accumulated 4347 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.16.

Finally, the content creator has competed in 2037 solo games and has 211 victories, resulting in a win ratio of 10.35%. He has 3776 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.07.

Ranked stats

Aditech's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Aditech has featured in nine squad matches in the current ranked season and has managed to notch 15 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.67.

Apart from this, the prominent YouTuber is yet to play a ranked duo or solo game.

Note: The stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Aditech plays more games.

Monthly income and Discord link

Aditech’s income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Aditech’s monthly income from his channel is in the range of $7.3K and $117.3K.

Readers can use this link to join the Discord server of the content creator.

YouTube channel

Aditech began posting Free Fire-related content a few years ago. His channel currently has 309 videos, the most popular of which has 13 million views.

In addition, he has earned 220 thousand subscribers and 29.326 million views in the last 30 days.

Edited by Siddharth Satish