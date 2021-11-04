Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, Discord link, and more in November 2021

The growth of Free Fire in India has paved the way for content creation and streaming to be considered viable career options. Lokesh Gamer is one of several Free Fire content creators that have risen to prominence and amassed an enormous following.

At the time of writing, the internet star boasts a subscriber count of 13.3 million, alongside a total of over 1.23 billion views to his name. Lokesh also has 2.9 million followers on his Instagram handle.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has 3434 squad games in Free Fire and has 729 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 21.22%. With 6435 frags, the player has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.38.

He has played 1535 duo matches and has outclassed his enemies in 153, which leads to a win percentage of 9.96%. He has 2604 kills in this mode, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.88.

The prominent YouTuber has played 1321 solo games and has 135 first-place finishes, translating to a win ratio of 10.21%. He has accumulated 2722 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.30.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing ranked season, Lokesh Gamer has appeared in 11 squad matches and has triumphed in two of them, equating to a win percentage of 18.18%. He has racked up 26 kills in this mode for a K/D ratio of 2.89.

Apart from this, he has played one duo game and has three frags for a K/D ratio of 3.00.

Note: These stats can change as Lokesh Gamer continues to play matches in Free Fire.

Monthly income and Discord link

Lokesh Gamer's income (Image via Social Blade)

Lokesh Gamer’s monthly income is in the range of $11.7K and $187.6K, according to Social Blade.

Readers can use this link to join Lokesh Gamer's discord server.

YouTube channel

In the past few years, Lokesh Gamer has created various content related to Free Fire. His channel has seen a massive growth in subscriber count and viewership during this period.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Within the last 30 days alone, he has accrued 400 thousand subscribers and 46.895 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish