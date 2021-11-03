Miss Diya's (BlackPink Gaming) Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and monthly income in November 2021

Diya Hazarika, often addressed as Miss Diya in the Free Fire community, is a well-known content creator from India. She manages the BlackPink Gaming YouTube channel where she routinely streams and uploads videos relating to the battle royale title.

Her channel currently has over 1.2 million subscribers and a total of 79.22 million views combined. In addition, she has 42.8 thousand followers on her Instagram handle.

Miss Diya's Free Fire ID and stats

Miss Diya's Free Fire ID is 558477413, and her stats as of today, 3 November, are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Miss Diya's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Miss Diya has played 11509 lifetime squad games in Free Fire and has accumulated 2632 victories, resulting in a win percentage of 22.86%. With 29379 kills, she maintains a K/D ratio of 3.31.

Meanwhile, she has featured in 11457 duo matches and has come out on top on 1981 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 17.29%. In the process, Miss Diya has racked up 28939 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.05.

The YouTuber has played 6157 solo games as well and has 644 first-place finishes, converting to a win ratio of 10.45%. She has 13253 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Miss Diya's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing ranked season, Miss Diya has 58 squad games to her name with 20 wins, leading to a win rate of 34.48%. She has notched 182 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.79.

Apart from this, BlackPink Gaming has played 26 duo matches and has three Booyahs, translating to a win percentage of 11.53%. With a K/D ratio of 2.83, she has 65 frags.

Miss Diya has played six solo games and has nine kills, managing a K/D ratio of 1.50. She is yet to secure a win in a solo ranked game.

Note: The stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Miss Diya plays more games.

Monthly income

BlackPink Gaming's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, her monthly earnings are stated to be in the range of $358 and $5.7K.

YouTube channel

Miss Diya's channel has grown tremendously over the last few years by uploading videos regularly. Her channel currently comprises 639 videos, the most popular of which has 7.3 million views.

She has garnered 10 thousand subscribers and 1.43 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish