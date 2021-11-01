Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and monthly income in November 2021

Sunita Thapa Magar, better known as Sooneeta in the Free Fire community, is a content creator, streamer, and professional esports athlete representing Team Lava.

The prominent figure from Nepal has amassed a massive fanbase on various social media platforms over the past few years.

At the time of writing, her YouTube channel has approximately 4.48 million subscribers and a total of over 351.80 million video views. She also has 564 thousand followers on her Instagram handle.

Sooneeta's Free Fire ID and stats

Sooneeta's Free Fire ID is 131311296. Here are her stats as of today, 1 November 2021:

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Sooneeta has played 22722 squad games in Free Fire and has managed to outclass her foes in 5267 games, maintaining a win percentage of 23.18%. She has notched up a total of 55524 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.18.

She has 297 first-place finishes in 1919 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 15.47%. With 3506 frags, she has a K/D ratio of 2.16.

Finally, the content creator has played 911 solo games and has come out on top on 66 occasions, corresponding to a win ratio of 7.24%. In the process, she has 1436 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.70.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

When it comes to the ongoing ranked season, Sooneeta has 134 squad games to her name and 34 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 25.37%. She has accumulated 410 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.10.

Apart from this, the YouTuber hasn't played any ranked matches.

Note: The stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Sooneeta plays more games.

Monthly earnings

Sooneeta's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Sooneeta's monthly earnings from her YouTube channel range between $2.9K and $47.1K based on viewership.

YouTube channel

Sooneeta has risen in popularity due to the engaging content that she consistently uploads. Her channel currently has 713 videos, with the most popular receiving 25 million views.

In the last 30 days, she has managed to garner 190 thousand subscribers and 11.766 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish