Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, real name, monthly income, and discord server link

Gyan Gaming, or Gyan Sujan, has dramatically risen in recent years, establishing himself as one of the most popular YouTubers who make videos related to Garena Free Fire. He regularly streams and uploads new content around various aspects like gameplay, events and more.

He has amassed tremendous statistics in terms of both viewership and subscriber count throughout the past few years. Presently, both of those numbers stand at over 1.73 billion and 12.3 million, respectively.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID, real name, and stats

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 70393167. His real name is Sujan Mistri. His stats as of today, 31 October 2021:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Gaming has secured 6754 wins in the 18908 squad games in Free Fire, leading to a win rate of 35.72%. With a kill-to-death ratio of 5.56, he has racked up 67585 kills.

Meanwhile, he has played 2222 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 509 games, which comes down to a win ratio of 22.90%. In the process, he has accumulated 6065 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.54.

Finally, the prominent figure has featured in 1415 solo games and has triumphed in 159, converting to a win percentage of 11.23%. He has 2354 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.87.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current ranked season, Gyan Sujan has competed in 127 squad matches and has 61 Booyahs, maintaining a win ratio of 48.03%. He has notched up a total of 788 kills at a K/D ratio of 11.94.

Apart from this, he has played 56 solo games and has a single frag, upholding a K/D ratio of 0.02.

Note: The stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Gyan Gaming plays more games.

Monthly income

Income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Gyan Gaming’s monthly income lies between $18.7K and $299.8K, based on the viewership.

Discord server link

Discord link (Image via Discord)

Readers can use the link below to join Gyan Gaming’s discord server:

Gyan Gaming’s discord server: Click here.

YouTube channel

Gyan Gaming switched from creating videos around Clash of Clans and other games to Garena Free Fire a few years back. Since then, he has witnessed a massive rise in fame.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Presently, there are a total of 2171 videos present on his YouTube channel, out of which the highest watched one has garnered 23 million.

Edited by Srijan Sen