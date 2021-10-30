Dev Alone’s Free Fire ID, stats, real name, and monthly income details

Devendra Singh Rajput, better known by his YouTube handle Dev Alone, is a Free Fire content creator. He has been a source of inspiration for the community and is well-known for displaying exceptional gaming skills despite his disabilities.

As a result of his gradual growth, he has accrued a total of 1.16 million subscribers on the Google-owned platform. In addition to this, Dev Alone has amassed a total of 61.73 million views on YouTube.

Dev Alone’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 279122300. Here are Dev Alone's stats as of today, October 30, 2021:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Dev Alone has appeared in 22067 squad games and has come out on top on 7119 occasions, leading to a win rate of 32.26%. With 72799 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.87.

He has bagged 483 wins in the 2260 duo matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 21.37%. In the process, he has bagged 6829 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.84.

Finally, he has played precisely 1800 solo games and has bettered his foes in 255, converting to a win ratio of 14.16%. He has accumulated 6368 kills, upholding a kill-to-death ratio of 4.12.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Dev Alone has featured in 54 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 19 first-place finishes, equating to a win percentage of 35.18%. He has 275 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 7.86.

Apart from this, Dev Alone hasn’t played any ranked matches.

Note: These stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as Dev Alone continues to play more matches in Free Fire.

Monthly income

Income of Dev Alone stated on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

On Social Blade, Dev Alone’s monthly earnings stated between $271 - $4.3K, based on the viewership over the past month.

YouTube channel

Dev Alone has been streaming and posting Free Fire-related content on his channel for the last several years. As mentioned previously, he has 1.16 million subscribers and 61.73 million views.

At the time of writing, he has 580 videos on his YouTube account, with the most popular one garnering a total of 2.4 million views.

Edited by R. Elahi