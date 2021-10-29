Free Fire ID details of GW Manish: Stats, real name, K/D ratio, and monthly earnings

GW Manish is a Free Fire content creator from India, and within the last year, he has witnessed enormous growth on YouTube. As a result of his engaging and interesting videos, he has amassed 2.74 million subscribers and 462.070 million views.

In addition, the internet star has 152 thousand followers on his Instagram handle. GW Manish also has a channel named "GW Manish Vlogs" with 110 thousand subscribers, although he has yet to upload his first video.

GW Manish's real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

GW Manish's actual name is Manesh, and his Free Fire ID is 663844446.

Lifetime stats

Here are the lifetime stats of GW Manish (Image via Free Fire)

GW Manish has played 4855 squad matches in Free Fire and has 656 first-place finishes, which translates to a win percentage of 13.51%. In the process, he has 11103 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.64.

Meanwhile, the gamer has stood victorious in 387 of the 4178 duo games, maintaining a win rate of 9.26%. He has accumulated 9125 kills in this mode at a kill-to-death ratio of 2.41.

The YouTuber has 1376 solo matches to his name and has come out on top on 64 occasions, leading to a win ratio of 4.65%. With 2150 frags, he has upheld a K/D ratio of 1.64.

Ranked stats

GW Manish hasn't played solo and duo ranked matches (Image via Free Fire)

GW Manish has featured in 21 squad games in the current ranked season and has secured four wins, converting to a win rate of 19.04%. He has racked up 53 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.12.

Note: These stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as GW Manish continues to play more matches in Free Fire.

Monthly earnings

This is GW Manish's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, GW Manish’s monthly earnings are reportedly between $29.4K - $470.1K, considering the viewership of this month.

YouTube channel

As mentioned earlier, Manish generally uploads videos that throw light on fascinating facts about the game. Over the years, he has attained an enormous subscriber base, out of which he has gained 460 thousand in the last 30 days.

There are presently 603 videos on his channel, with the most-watched one having 4.1 million views.

Edited by R. Elahi