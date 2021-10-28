3 best Free Fire character combinations for efficient rank push in Season 24

Season 24 of Garena Free Fire’s battle royale mode began on 22 October, and players’ ranks were reset. They must now start their grind to move up the tiers and obtain the different rewards, including the “M14 – S23 Exclusive: Misha” weapon skin.

Various aspects influence rank push, with characters being one of the most important. Users can also buy skill slots for a specific character and fill them with other characters’ abilities, creating strategic combinations.

Note: No character has been repeated to provide players with a maximum number of options. Additionally, the abilities that are stated below are at the highest level for each character.

Most potent character combinations for ranked games in Free Fire

3) Dimitri + Thiva + Dasha + Kelly

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

Thiva: Vital Vibes

Dasha: Partying On

Kelly: Dash

Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat ability generates a 3.5m diameter healing zone that lasts for 15 seconds. Inside this zone, users and allies regain three health points per second. Additionally, if they get knocked out, they can self-recover to get up. The ability has a 60 second cooldown.

Thiva (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva's Vital Vibes increases the players’ rescue (help-up) speed by a total of 20%. Moreover, the user who is revived receives 40 health in five seconds.

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Due to its range of effects, Dasha's Partying On is highly beneficial. With it equipped, 10% of the maximum recoil and recoil buildup of players is reduced. Furthermore, fall damage and recovery time from falls are lessened massively by 50% and 80%, respectively.

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Kelly’s passive ability Dash enhances players’ sprinting speed by 6%, enabling them to rotate quickly. There’s also an awakened version of the character that can be obtained.

2) K + Miguel + Luqueta + Moco

K (Image via Free Fire)

K: Master of All

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

K’s ability Master of All increases maximum EP by 50. It is different from the other abilities as there are two different modes that can be toggled:

Psychology: In this mode, players recover 2 EP every two seconds, up to a maximum of 150.

In this mode, players recover 2 EP every two seconds, up to a maximum of 150. Jiu-Jitsu: Allows for a 500% boost in the EP conversion rate.

A three second cooldown is applied when switching between the modes.

Miguel (Image via Free Fire)

With Miguel's Crazy Slayer, individuals gain a total of 80 EP for each kill. They can easily convert this into HP through K’s Jiu-Jitsu mode.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Luqueta is pretty great for combinations as his ability raises players’ maximum health by 25 with each kill, up to a total of 50 HP. Hence, they would have 250 max HP after attaining two kills.

Finally, due to Hacker’s Eye ability, an enemy gets tagged for five seconds after being hit. The location of the enemy will be shared with teammates as well. Similar to Kelly, Moco has an awakened variant as well.

1) Alok + Jota + Jai + D-bee

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Alok: Drop the Beat

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Alok's Drop the Beat ability creates an aura of 5m that restores five health per second for 10 seconds and surges movement speed by 15%. However, there’s a 45 second cooldown after players have activated it.

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Jota's Sustained Raids ability restores health when players attack enemies using guns. After knocking an opponent out, 20% of health gets restored.

Jai (Image via Free Fire)

Jai’s ability automatically replenishes the gun’s magazine by 45% as soon as a foe is knocked out. Only AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG weapons benefit from this skill.

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee’s Bullet Beats comes into action if users move while firing. It increases their accuracy by 35% and movement speed by 15%.

