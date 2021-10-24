5 best character combinations in Free Fire

For each character, players can purchase skill slots in Free Fire using gold or diamonds. Later, they can fill those using the abilities of other characters. This leads to the creation of character combinations.

Having the right combination can make or break the match for the players. As a result, they are generally on the lookout for the best ones they can incorporate in the battle royale title. Here's a list of the same.

Players can mix combinations depending on their preferences. None of the characters have been reused to provide them with more options. In addition, all of the abilities listed below are at their peak level.

Explore these character combinations in Free Fire

5) Dimitri + Thiva + Maro + Shirou

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

Thiva: Vital Vibes

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Dimitri's skill, Healing Heartbeat, generates a 3.5m-diameter healing zone, and inside that, users and allies recover three health per second. Additionally, they can also self-recover to get back after getting knocked down. It works for 15 seconds and has a 60-second cooldown.

Thiva (Image via Free Fire)

Vital Vibes is Thiva's ability, and if players equip it, they will be able to rescue/revive their teammates at a 20% quicker pace. On top of this, the ally that they revive will gain 40 health in 5 seconds.

Maro (Image via Free Fire)

Falcon Fervor is another fantastic skill in Free Fire, and there's a 25% increase in damage with distance. Moreover, the damage to marked enemies is raised by a total of 3.5%.

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

Shirou's Damage Delivered is the final ability of this combination. When an adversary hits the user within 80m, they get marked for 6 seconds. The initial shot on the marked foe has improved armor penetration by 100%, and there's a 10-second cooldown on this skill.

4) Wukong + Kla + Antonio + Joseph

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong: Camouflage

Kla: Muay Thai

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Wukong was nerfed with the OB30 update. Now, upon activation of Camouflage, the players turn into a bush for 15 seconds, with a 20% reduction in their movement speed. This comes to an end when the player attacks. There's a massive cooldown duration of 200 seconds, but it ends after users take an enemy down.

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Muay Thai is Kla's skill and boosts the fist damage by 400%, allowing players to knock down foes quickly while engaging in close-range combats.

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

Antonio is probably the perfect character for the Clash Squad game mode as it provides 35 health at the start of each round.

Joseph (Image via Free Fire)

Joseph's Nutty Movement affects the moving and sprinting speed of the players by 20% upon taking damage.

3) Chrono + Dasha + Luqueta + Hayato

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono: Time Turner

Dasha: Partying On

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Hayato: Bushido

A force field is created due to the Time Turner ability and it blocks 600 damage from enemies. The speed of movement also surged by 10%. These two effects run for a total duration of 5 seconds. Once it ends, there's a 220-second cooldown.

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha's skill is beneficial in character combinations since it has a range of impacts. The recoil buildup and maximum recoil of the players are lowered by 10%. On top of this, the damage they take from falls and recovery time from falls are lessened by 50% and 80%, respectively.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Luqueta has the Hat Trick ability, in which the maximum health of the users is boosted by 25, up to 50, after they get a kill. Hence, notching two frags will result in their max HP rising to 250.

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato is the final piece in this combo, and Bushido raises the armor penetration of players by 10% with every 10% reduction in their maximum health during a match.

2) K + Miguel + D-bee + Kelly

K (Image via Free Fire)

K: Master of All

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Kelly: Dash

K possesses Master of All, which has two different modes. Switching between them has a three-second cooldown. Here are some specifics regarding them:

1 - Psychology: Users gain 2 EP every two seconds, up to a maximum of 150.

2 - Jiu-jitsu: This increases the EP conversion rate by 500%.

The character's ability also boosts the number of EP gamers that can carry in a match by 50, i.e., a maximum of 250.

Miguel (Image via Free Fire)

Getting a kill with Crazy Slayer equipped will give players 80 EP. The collected EP can be converted by them using the Jiu-jitsu mode of K.

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

While users move when firing, the Bullet Beats of D-bee comes into play and enhances players' accuracy and movement speed by a total of 35% and 15%, respectively.

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Dash, which is the passive ability of Kelly, elevates players' sprinting speed by 6%.

1) Alok + Moco + Jota + Jai

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Alok: Drop the Beat

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

Drop the Beat is an excellent ability, and it creates an aura. Consequently, the players regain 5 HP for 10 seconds, and there's a 15% increase in movement speed.

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

Using Moco's Hacker's Eye, adversaries get tagged for a total duration of five seconds after being hit. In addition, allies will be able to see the enemy's location.

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

If players hit opponents with firearms while carrying the Sustained Raids ability, they will receive HP. Moreover, in case they manage to knock them out, they would gain 20% of health.

Jai (Image via Free Fire)

Jai's skill automatically replenishes the gun's magazine by 45% when a foe is knocked out, but it applies only to AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG.

