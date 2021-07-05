5 best Free Fire characters after addition of D-Bee

Free Fire is one of the most widely played battle royale games. It has a wide range of characters, each with their own set of skills. These characters assist players on the virtual battlefield.

Free Fire now boasts a total of 40 characters after the recent inclusion of D-Bee. D-Bee was added to the game last month but was unavailable to players. He is currently accessible via the StreetBeat Top Up event.

This article lists some of the best Free Fire characters after the addition of D-Bee.

Most powerful Free Fire characters after the inclusion of D-Bee

5) D-Bee

D-Bee's ability in Free Fire

According to Free Fire, D-Bee is a street dancer who enjoys attending music events. Bullet Beats is a passive ability that he possesses. When the player fires while moving, this ability improves movement speed by 5% and precision by 10%.

D-Bee's ability is ideal for beginners as well as for Clash Squad matches.

4) Xayne

Xayne in Free Fire

Xayne possesses an active ability called Xtreme Encounter. At its base level, this ability provides the player 80 HP for a limited period. It also boosts the damage dealt against gloo walls and shields by 40%. All effect lasts for 10 seconds and have a total cooldown duration of 150 seconds.

Xayne's skill is beneficial when players get caught in solo vs squad situations in the Clash Squad mode. The additional HP will allow players to kill at least one or two more opponents in a match.

3) Skyler

Skyler has an active ability known as Riptide Rhythm. This skill generates a sonic wave that can destroy five gloo walls inside 50 meters at its default level. Each gloo wall deployed increases HP healing by four points. Also, the cooldown period is 60 seconds.

Skyler is excellent for aggressive players due to his ability to damage an opponent squad's defense while rushing.

2) Wukong

Camouflage is Wukong's active ability in Free Fire. This skill converts the player into a bush for 10 seconds at its initial level. Also, there is a 300-second cooldown period.

When the player battles, the transformation will come to an end. And when a foe is defeated, the cooldown also resets.

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Drop the Beat is DJ Alok's active ability. This skill generates a 5m aura that enhances ally movement speed by 10% and recovers 5 HP/s for five seconds at its base level.

Alok's versatility is ideal for both passive and aggressive players in Clash Squad as well as Ranked mode.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal opinion of the writer. The opinion of the readers might be different.

