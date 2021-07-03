Xayne vs DJ Alok: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode in Season 7?

Free Fire's Clash Squad Season 7 is currently underway, and players are busy grinding their way up the ranked ladder.
Picking the right character for a match goes a long way in helping players overcome their opponents on the virtual battleground.
With the recent addition of D-Bee, Free Fire now has a total of 40 characters. Each one of them, except for the default characters, has a unique ability.
This article compares two popular Free Fire characters, DJ Alok and Xayne, to determine who is a better pick for the Clash Squad mode in Season 7.
Analyzing Xayne and DJ Alok in Garena Free Fire
Xayne
Ability: Xtreme Encounter
Skill: Active
At its default level, Xayne's active ability, Xtreme Encounter, provides players with 80 HP for a limited period of time. It also increases damage to gloo walls and shields by 40%. All the effects last for 10 seconds and have a cooldown of 150 seconds.
At level 6, Xtreme Encounter does 100% damage to gloo walls and shields. The cooldown period lasts for 100 seconds at this level.
DJ Alok
Ability: Drop the Beat
Skill type: Active
Drop the Beat is DJ Alok's active ability in Free Fire. At the base level, the ability generates a 5m aura that enhances ally movement speed by 10% and heals 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.
At level 6, Drop the Beat boosts ally movement speed by 15% and recovers 5 HP/s for ten seconds.
Verdict: Who is better?
Both DJ Alok and Xayne are great choices for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.
Xayne's temporary HP will be useful for players while rushing during a match. It will also give them an advantage during close-range combat.
DJ Alok's healing ability is also great for close-range fights. However, since his ability also offers a significant boost to movement speed, he is a slightly better character than Xayne for the Clash Squad mode.
Disclaimer: Character choice is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the player's playing style.
Also read: 5 best active abilities for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode in July 2021