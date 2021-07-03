Create
Notifications
×

Xayne vs DJ Alok: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode in Season 7?

DJ Alok and Xayne are popular Free Fire characters
DJ Alok and Xayne are popular Free Fire characters
Soumyajit Dutta
ANALYST
comments icon
Feature
Modified 2021-07-03T08:16:15+05:30

Free Fire's Clash Squad Season 7 is currently underway, and players are busy grinding their way up the ranked ladder.

Picking the right character for a match goes a long way in helping players overcome their opponents on the virtual battleground.

With the recent addition of D-Bee, Free Fire now has a total of 40 characters. Each one of them, except for the default characters, has a unique ability.

This article compares two popular Free Fire characters, DJ Alok and Xayne, to determine who is a better pick for the Clash Squad mode in Season 7.

Analyzing Xayne and DJ Alok in Garena Free Fire

Xayne

Xayne in Garena Free Fire
Xayne in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Skill: Active

At its default level, Xayne's active ability, Xtreme Encounter, provides players with 80 HP for a limited period of time. It also increases damage to gloo walls and shields by 40%. All the effects last for 10 seconds and have a cooldown of 150 seconds.

At level 6, Xtreme Encounter does 100% damage to gloo walls and shields. The cooldown period lasts for 100 seconds at this level.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Garena Free Fire
DJ Alok in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

Skill type: Active

Drop the Beat is DJ Alok's active ability in Free Fire. At the base level, the ability generates a 5m aura that enhances ally movement speed by 10% and heals 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

At level 6, Drop the Beat boosts ally movement speed by 15% and recovers 5 HP/s for ten seconds.

Verdict: Who is better?

Both DJ Alok and Xayne are great choices for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Xayne's temporary HP will be useful for players while rushing during a match. It will also give them an advantage during close-range combat.

DJ Alok's healing ability is also great for close-range fights. However, since his ability also offers a significant boost to movement speed, he is a slightly better character than Xayne for the Clash Squad mode.

Disclaimer: Character choice is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the player's playing style.

Also read: 5 best active abilities for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode in July 2021

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी