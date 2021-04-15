Maro vs Xayne in Free Fire OB27 update: Abilities of the new characters compared

Garena Free Fire recently received its OB27 update, which brought a lot of new features, weapon adjustments and UI changes to the game. The update also brought two new characters to the game: Maro and Xayne.

With the addition of Maro and Xayne, Free Fire now has a total of 39 characters. Like most characters in the game, Maro and Xayne have special abilities that can help players on the battleground.

This article compares the abilities of Maro and Xayne to determine which one is a better character in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Maro and Xayne in Free Fire

Maro

Maro in Free Fire

Ability - Falcon Fervor

As per his in-game description, Maro is a falconer who likes bow hunting. He has a passive ability called Falcon Fervor.

At its base level (level 1), this ability increases damage over distance by up to 5%. It also allows increases damage to marked enemies by 1%.

At its maximum level (level 6), Falcon Fervor increases damage over distance by 25%. Meanwhile, damage to marked opponents is increased by 3.5%.

Xayne

Xayne in Free Fire

Ability - Xtreme Encounter

As per her in-game description, Xayne is an extreme athlete who likes to travel. She has an active ability called Xtreme Encounter.

At its base level (level 1), this ability temporarily provides 80 HP to the player. It also offers 40% increased damage to gloo walls and shields. The effects last for 10 seconds, with a cooldown of 150 seconds.

At its maximum level (level 6), Xtreme Encounter increases damage to gloo walls and shields by 100%. Meanwhile, the cooldown time is reduced to 100 seconds.

Verdict: Who is better?

As mentioned before, Xayne and Maro are new Free Fire characters. While Xayne is currently accessible to players, Maro is yet to be made available.

Xayne is said to be a character who possesses immense strength. She offers 80 HP to players on the battleground, which can be of great help when they run out of medkits. In addition to her healing ability, she also has an aggressive skill that destroys enemy gloo walls and shields.

Maro, on the other hand, can increase damage over distance. It is an incredibly useful ability during long-range combat. He can also increase damage to marked enemies, albeit by a small amount.

Based on their abilities right now, Xayne appears to be a more useful Free Fire character than Maro.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

