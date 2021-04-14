5 changes to the Clash Squad mode after Free Fire OB27 update

Free Fire's OB27 main game server will open from 6 p.m. IST today. Players are already excited about the introduction of new and exclusive features.

Clash Squad mode, one of the most popular game modes in Free Fire, will receive a major revamp in the forthcoming OB27 update today.

The current Clash Squad season has ended, and the new Clash Squad ranked season will begin on April 15th at 17:00 SGT.

With the new season's commencement, a few changes will take place in Clash Squad mode after the update. This article dives into some of those upcoming changes.

What are the major changes in Free Fire's Clashg Squad mode after the OB27 update?

#1 - Dynamic store

The store section of the Clash Squad mode is getting an overhaul in this upgrade. There will be multiple sets of stores for Clash Squad.

In every match, one store will be chosen for both teams for the entire match. Players can choose any weapon from that particular store segment. These are the following stores for Clash Squad mode:

Store Alpha

Store Beta

Store Charlie

Store Delta

Store Mysterious (Casual Only)

This will help players to make more strategic decisions during the match based on the store provided.

#2 New map - Bermuda Remastered

The most awaited and most exciting map of Free Fire - Bermuda Remastered - will be available for Clash Squad matches.

Players can enjoy casual and ranked Clash Squad matches on the Bermuda Remastered map. Garena fulfilled the wishes of their users as they state:

"Enjoy Clashing in the Samurai Garden. You guys asked and we delivered."

#3 - Permanent weapon attachments

Weapon attachments will be permanently coupled together

Dropping or picking up guns in Clash Squad is cumbersome. With this patch, all weapons and attachments in Clash Squad will be permanently attached, so players won't have to worry about picking up a weapon with no attachments.

#4 - MVP display

MVP display will be changed (Image via Kiran Free Fire/ YouTube)

MVP or Most Valuable Player is a respectable title that players earn after the end of a match. It credits the best performer who gave the most potent performance during the match.

After the update, both teams' MVPs in Clash Squad mode will be displayed at the end of each match.

#5 - Dynamic play zone

Dynamic play zone will be introduced (Image via Mr. Chaliche/YouTube)

The play zone in Clash Squad mode tends to close in as the round nears the end. However, Garena noticed that some players tend to move themselves to each play zone's center and avoid any battles until the zone closes in Clash Squad.

To restrict this strategy, Garena decided to make each circle slightly different in each round.

