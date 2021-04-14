Elite Hayato vs Kelly: Which Free Fire character is better for the Clash Squad mode?

The Clash Squad mode is one of the most popular game modes in Free Fire. It is a round-based game mode that involves two squads fighting against each other. There are a total of 7 rounds, and the team that wins 4 rounds is declared the winner.

Players can use any Free Fire character in the Clash Squad mode. Picking the right character will go a long way in helping players overcome their opponents in this mode.

This article compares two Free Fire characters, Elite Hayato (Hayato Firebrand) and Kelly, to determine which is a better choice for the Clash Squad mode in the game.

Assessing the abilities of Elite Hayato and Kelly in Free Fire

Elite Hayato (Hayato Firebrand)

Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire

Hayato Firebrand is the Awakened version of Hayato. He has an active ability called Art of Blades.

At its base level, this ability reduces frontal damage by 20% for three seconds. It has a fifty-second cooldown.

Kelly

Kelly in Garena Free Fire

As per her in-game description, Kelly is an athlete and a sprinter who has a passive ability called Dash.

At its base level, this ability increases the player's sprinting speed by 1%. At level 6, the player's sprinting speed increases by 6%.

Verdict

While both Kelly and Elite Hayato are powerful characters in Free Fire, the latter is a better pick for the Clash Squad mode.

Elite Hayato's ability is useful for both aggressive and passive players as it reduces frontal damage significantly. This allows the player's HP to be exhausted slowly during close-range combat.

Kelly, on the other hand, only offers enhanced sprinting speed, which is also useful but falls short when compared to Elite Hayato's ability.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

