5 best Free Fire character abilities in April 2021

Characters in Garena Free Fire have special abilities that aid players during matches. These abilities are further classified into two types: active and passive.

There are a total of 37 characters in Free Fire, and except Nulla and Primis, all of them have particular abilities to dispense on the battleground.

This article lists the best abilities that players can utilize in Free Fire in April 2021.

(Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion)

What are the best abilities of Free Fire characters in April 2021?

#1 - Drop the Beat: DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Drop the Beat is the skill that DJ Alok possesses. At its basic level, this active skill produces a five-meter aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5HP/s for five seconds.

Drop the Beat increases ally movement speed by 15% at its maximum level and restores 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Advertisement

#2 - Time Turner: Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono possesses an incredible active skill known as Time Turner. At its most basic stage, it creates a force field that prevents opponents from dealing 600 damage. Chrono can also shoot from inside the force field.

His movement speed increases by 15% when Time Turner is used. Allies within the force field benefit from a 10% improvement in movement speed. This ability has a 50-second cooldown.

#3 - Riptide Rhythm: Skyler

Skyler possesses the active skill Riptide Rhythm. This ability, at its most basic stage (level 1), generates a sonic wave that destroys five gloo walls within 50m.

Advertisement

Skyler's gloo walls can result in increased HP recovery, starting with four stages. Riptide Rhythm has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Also read: Best Garena Free Fire sensitivity settings for quicker headshots and faster movements on Android devices

#4 - Master of All: K

K is a jiu-jitsu practitioner with the active skill, Master of All.

Allies within a 6m radius earn a 500% increase in EP conversion rate when in the jiu-jitsu mode. K recovers two EP every three seconds in the psychology mode, up to 100 EP.

It takes about 20 seconds to switch from the jiu-jitsu to the psychology mode.

#5 - Thrill of Battle: A124

A124 in Free Fire

Advertisement

The description of A124 in the game mentions her as a modern technology robot. She has an active skill, Thrill of Battle, which can quickly turn 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points) with a cooldown of 90 seconds.

With a far lower cooldown of sixty seconds, it can turn 50 EP into HP when A124 is maximized.

Honorable mentions: Steffie, Jota, Wukong

Also read: 5 best locations on Garena Free Fire's Bermuda map for loot and rank push