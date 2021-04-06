Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for quicker headshots and faster movements on Android devices

The importance of sensitivity settings in Free Fire is significant. These options assist players in improving their aim and getting faster headshots. They also aid in the reduction of weapon recoil.

Headshots inflict a lot of harm, meaning that if players land one on opponents, they do a lot of damage. Headshots, along with quicker movement speed, can elevate a player's gameplay to great heights.

This article shares the best sensitivity settings in Free Fire that players can apply for quicker headshots and faster movements.

What are the best sensitivity settings for making quicker headshots and having faster movement speed in Free Fire?

Note: The sensitivity settings discussed in this article are higher than usual. Also, they vary from device to device, so minor tweaks might be necessary.

Best sensitivity for quicker headshots and faster movement speed in Free Fire

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2X Scope: 90

4X Scope: 80

AWM Scope: 65

Free Look: 100

Players can follow these steps to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: They must run the game and wait for the menu screen to appear.

Step 2: Users can navigate to the 'Settings' icon in the top right corner of the screen and tap on it.

Step 3: A new menu tab will appear, and they should select the 'Sensitivity' tab on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 4: Gamers may apply the settings mentioned above.

Tips for quicker headshots and faster movements in Free Fire

Practice is the key to mastering movements, reflexes, and quicker, precise headshots. Players can access the training grounds to grind with their new sensitivity settings for best results and picking up their game faster.

The best tip to get better and faster aim precision is to practice with the dummy target board. Players can try swiping the screen fast and then aim directly at the target board. It will help them get better, with the aim locking on the enemy's head.

They need to grind more and more with the new sensitivity for the best results. Then only can gamers achieve faster movements and quicker reflexes for headshots.

