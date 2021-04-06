Chrono vs Wukong: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?

The Factory Challenge is one of the most popular custom room challenges in Garena Free Fire. In this challenge, two people have to fight it out on the roof of Factory, which is a location on the Bermuda map, using only their fists or melee weapons.

Players can use Free Fire characters with special abilities in the Factory Challenge. With the right character and a good set of abilities, players will easily be able to defeat their opponents in the challenge.

This article will compare two Free Fire characters, Chrono and Wukong, to determine which is a better choice for the Factory Challenge in the game.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Wukong in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Using his Time Turner ability at the base level, Chrono can create a force field that blocks 600 damage from opponents. He can fire at opponents from inside the force field. His ability also increases his movement speed by 15%.

Allies within the force field receive a 10% increase in movement speed during Chrono's skill activation. It lasts for four seconds and has a fifty-second cooldown.

At the maximum level, Time Turner increases his movement speed by 30%. Meanwhile, ally movement speed is increased by 15%. All effects last for fifteen seconds and have a cooldown of forty seconds.

Wukong

Advertisement

Wukong in Free Fire

As per his official in-game description, Wukong is a Monkey King with a special ability called Camouflage. At its base level, this ability allows him to wear a camouflage skin while standing still. However, once used, the cooldown lasts for 300 seconds.

Camouflage's cooldown is reduced to 200 seconds at Wukong's maximum level.

Verdict

While Chrono and Wukong are useful characters for the Classic and Clash Squad modes in Free Fire, the former is a better pick for the Factory Challenge.

Advertisement

Wukong's camouflage ability is not as useful in a 1v1 fight on a roof. Moreover, his ability's CD is very long, and the effects do not last.

Chrono, on the other hand, can provide increased movement speed and a defensive shield to the player, which is a great advantage during a fistfight.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

Also read: 5 best characters for Garena Free Fire's Clash Squad mode in April 2021