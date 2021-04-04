Chrono vs Olivia: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory challenge?

Garena Free Fire is a unique title that offers a horde of characters in the game. The title has more than thirty characters that possess unique skills to aid players on the ground.

The Factory Challenge is one of the most popular custom room challenges in Free Fire, where players tend to have fistfights or melee fights in a 1v1 battle on the Factory roof. This challenge was made quite popular by famous content creators on YouTube.

Chrono is one of the most powerful and strongest characters in the game, while Olivia is one of the earliest characters. This article compares and concludes which one of them is better for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Olivia in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Chrono possesses an active skill known as Time-Turner. At its default stage, this ability generates a force field that prevents opponents from dealing 600 damage. Chrono can also fire from inside the force field at opponents.

Chrono's movement speed increases by 15% when Time-Turner is used. His allies within the force field also see a 10% rise in movement speed. This skill has a 50-second cooldown.

When Chrono is maximized, his ability increases significantly.

Advertisement

Olivia

Olivia in Free Fire

Olivia, according to her in-game summary, is the chief nurse of a prestigious hospital. She possesses a passive skill known as Healing Touch. Olivia's skill restores 6 extra HP if she revives her allies. As Olivia's ability increases, she can restore more HP after reviving her allies.

Conclusion/Verdict

Both Chrono and Olivia are great characters, but for the Factory Challenge, Chrono is way more useful than Olivia.

Olivia's strength is reviving allies and restoring them with extra HPs. It is quite beneficial during squad fistfights in the Factory Challenge. Still, as players restore their own HP before fighting again (applying medkit if allowed), the extra 6 HP earned becomes non-significant.

Advertisement

Chrono, on the other hand, can offer extra movement speed while having fistfights. It is always a great ability to have, allowing players to gain extra advantage with speedy reflexes during fistfights.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

Also read: 5 best characters for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode in April 2021