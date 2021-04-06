5 most expensive Free Fire characters after the addition of Skyler

Last month, Free Fire officially released a new character named Skyler as part of a collaboration with Vietnamese artist Son Tung M-TP.

There are now more than thirty characters in Free Fire. Almost all of them have unique abilities that can help players on the battleground. Players can obtain these characters by spending diamonds or gold coins (in-game currencies).

This article takes a look at some of the best and most expensive characters that are available in Free Fire after the addition of Skyler.

What are the most expensive characters available in Free Fire after the addition of Skyler?

#1 DJ Alok

DJ Alok's ability, called Drop the Beat, creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

At its highest level, his ability can increase ally movement speed by 15% and restore 5 HP/s for 10 seconds.

Players can obtain DJ Alok from the Free Fire store for 599 diamonds.

#2 Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono is one of the most powerful characters in Free Fire and costs 599 diamonds in the in-game store.

The character's ability, called Time Turner, can build a force field that blocks 600 damage from enemies. He can fire at opponents from inside the force field. His movement speed also increases by 15%.

During Chrono's skill activation, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed. However, the skill has a fifty-second cooldown.

#3 K (Captain Booyah)

K (Captain Booyah) in Free Fire

K is a great character for both passive and aggressive players. He can be purchased from the Free Fire store for 599 diamonds.

According to his character profile in Free Fire, K is a professor and jiu-jitsu specialist. He has an active ability called Master of All.

In Jiu-Jitsu mode, his allies within a 6m radius receive a 500% increase in EP conversion rate. In psychology mode, he can recover two EP per three seconds, up to a maximum of 100 EP.

However, the mode switch cooldown takes about 20 seconds.

#4 Skyler

Skyler costs 499 diamonds in the Free Fire store. According to his in-game description, he is a CEO and a celebrity who possesses an active ability called Riptide Rhythm.

At its base level, this ability generates a sonic wave that damages five gloo walls within 50 meters. Each gloo wall mounted will also boost HP recovery by 4 points. The capacity, however, has a sixty-second cooldown.

#5 Shirou

Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou' has an ability called Damage Delivered. At its base level, this ability tags opponents for 6 seconds when they hit the player within 80m. The first shot on the tagged attacker has a 50% additional armor penetration. It has a cooldown of 35 seconds. This marking is only visible to the players.

At the highest level, the first shot on the marked enemy has a 100% additional armor penetration, and the cooldown is reduced to 20 seconds.

Shirou costs 499 diamonds in the Free Fire shop.

