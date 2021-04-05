DJ Alok vs Ford: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?

In addition to being a successful battle royale title, Garena Free Fire has also reached noteworthy feats in terms of viewership on their videos and amassing a great number of followers on social media platforms.

The Factory Challenge is one of Free Fire's most common custom room challenges, which is mainly promoted by YouTubers. In this challenge, players typically engage in fistfights or melee fights in a 1v1 battle on the Factory roof.

This article compares the abilities of two Free Fire characters, DJ Alok and Ford, to find out which one is a better choice for the Factory Challenge.

Assessing the abilities of Ford and DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's ability in Free Fire - "Drop the Beat"

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is one of the most powerful characters in Free Fire. He has an active ability called Drop the Beat. This produces a five-meter aura that increases ally movement speed by 10 percent and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds at the base level.

At its highest level, the ability increases the ally movement speed by 15 percent and restores 5 HP/s for 10 seconds.

Ford's ability in Free Fire - "Iron Will"

Advertisement

Ford in Garena Free Fire

Ford is one of the earliest characters in Free Fire with basic abilities. He has a passive ability called Iron Will, which allows players to reduce damage when outside the safe zone by 4%.

Ford's ability sees a remarkable change when he is leveled up using character fragment cards. When Ford is maximized to level 6, his ability can reduce damage outside the safe zone by 24%.

Verdict

DJ Alok is a far better choice over Ford for the Factory Challenge. Ford's ability is to reduce damage outside the safe zone, which isn't very useful in the Factory Challenge.

In contrast, DJ Alok offers a constant healing source along with better movement speed, which provides a great advantage during fistfights. Hence, DJ Alok is a better choice than Ford for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer's views. It is an individual's choice to pick one character over the other according to his/her preference in Garena Free Fire.

Advertisement

Also read: 5 best characters for Garena Free Fire's ranked mode in April 2021