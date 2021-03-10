New Skyler character in Free Fire: Price, ability, bundle and more

Garena often collaborates with celebrities from different parts of the world to expand Free Fire's reach.

The developers of the popular battle royale game recently announced their collaboration with Vietnamese artist — Son Tung M-TP.

As part of this collaboration, a new character named Skyler, based on Son Tung M-TP, was added to Free Fire.

Free Fire made Skyler available yesterday via the Superstar Top Up event, where players can acquire him as a reward by topping up a certain amount of diamonds.

This article takes a look at the new Free Fire character, Skyler.

Skyler's price in Free Fire: How to get the character and bundle

As previously mentioned, Skyler was launched in Free Fire via a Superstar Top Up event (March 9th - March 21st), where players can earn him as a reward for topping up 200 diamonds.

Upon purchasing 500 diamonds, players will also get Skyler's Superstar bundle as a reward.

Skyler's ability in Free Fire

Skyler in Free Fire

As per his in-game description, Skyler is a CEO and superstar. He has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. At its base level, this ability unleashes a sonic wave that can damage five gloo walls within 50 meters.

Each gloo wall deployed will also improve the HP recovery, starting with 4 points. The ability, however, has a cooldown of sixty seconds.

Here is the ability level list for Skyler when he is upgraded from Level 2 - Level 6:

Level 2: Damages five gloo walls within 58 meters. CD 58 seconds. HP recovery begins from five points.

Level 3: Damages five gloo walls within 67 meters. CD 55 seconds. HP recovery begins from six points.

Level 4: Damages five gloo walls within 77 meters. CD 51 seconds. HP recovery begins from seven points.

Level 5: Damages five gloo walls within 88 meters. CD 46 seconds. HP recovery begins from eight points.

Level 6: Damages five gloo walls within 100 meters. CD 40 seconds. HP recovery begins from nine points.

