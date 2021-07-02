5 best active abilities for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode in July 2021

Clash Squad is a popular arcade game mode in Free Fire where two teams of four players fight in eight rounds. The squad with the most victories is declared the winner.

Characters are one of the most important features of Free Fire. They have unique skills, and these skills are divided into two types: active and passive. Active abilities need activation before use, whereas passive abilities are always active.

Choosing a powerful character with an active ability will help players to be most efficient while playing. This article shares some of the best active abilities for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode in July 2021

Most powerful active abilities for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode

5) Painted Refuge

Steffie's active ability is called Painted Refuge. At its initial level, the skill generates graffiti that decreases explosive damage by 15 percent and bullet damage by 5 percent for five seconds.

The effect does not stack, having a 45-second cooldown. This ability enhances as Steffie progresses through the levels.

4) Xtreme Encounter

Xayne in Free Fire

Xayne has an active ability called Xtreme Encounter, which grants 80 HP for a brief period at its most basic level. It boosts gloo wall and shields damage by 40 percent. The effect lasts for 10 seconds, and the cooldown is 150 seconds.

Xayne's ability improves as she progresses through the skill levels.

3) Riptide Rhythm

Skyler in Free Fire

Skyler's active ability is known as Riptide Rhythm. This ability generates a sonic wave that destroys five gloo walls within 50 meters at its base level. With each gloo wall deployed, the HP recovery enhances by four points, having a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Skyler's abilities enhance as he advances through the levels.

2) Camouflage

Wukong's active ability is called Camouflage. At its default level (level 1), this ability transforms the player into a bush for 10 seconds. Also, the cooldown duration is 300 seconds.

When the player fights in combat, the transition stops. And the cooldown period resets when a foe is defeated. Wukong's ability grows as he levels up.

1) Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's active ability is known as Drop the Beat. It is a versatile ability that creates a 5m aura, improves ally movement speed by 10 percent, and replenishes 5 HP/s for up to five seconds at the initial level.

DJ Alok's ability upgrades with an increase in his skill levels.

Disclaimer: Choosing a character is a personal choice, and choosing one over the other is entirely based on a player's playing style.

Edited by Shaheen Banu