Skyler vs Maro: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode in the OB27 version?

The Factory Challenge is one of Free Fire's most successful custom room challenges, which was created by prominent YouTube content creators.

In the Factory Challenge, two players land on the roof of the Factory, a place on the Bermuda map, to compete without looting any utilities. And for combat, players only get to use their fists or melee weapons.

Players can choose from a variety of characters before participating in the Factory Challenge. This article compares Maro and Skyler to find out which one is a better choice for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Maro and Skyler in Free Fire

Skyler

Skyler possesses an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. This power, at its default level, unleashes a sonic wave capable of damaging five Gloo Walls within 50m.

Each Gloo Wall deployed would improve HP recovery by 4 points at first. The capacity, however, has a 60-second cooldown.

Maro

Falcon Fervor is a passive skill that Maro possesses. This ability's base level (level 1) raises damage over distance by up to 5%. It also increases the damage done to tagged enemies by 1%.

Falcon Fervor, at its maximum level (level 6), increases damage over distance by 25%. Meanwhile, damage done to tagged enemies improves by 3.5 percent.

Verdict

Neither Skyler nor Maro are beneficial for the Factory Challenge. However, if the custom room rule allows using Gloo Walls, Skyler can be of great advantage.

Maro is not of great use as his ability is to increase damage over distance. Fistfights are close-range fights, and hence, Maro's ability does not apply here. And for Skyler, if the Gloo Walls are allowed, he can at least deploy them to restore 4 HPs at a time. This HP restoration can help Skyler during fistfights.

Hence, it is clear that if Gloo Walls are allowed in the custom room rule, Skyler can be a far better option than Maro for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

