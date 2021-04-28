Top 5 rarest Free Fire outfits of all time

Free Fire offers fascinating bundles and outfits to players by introducing them through special events or lucky draw spins.

Some of these bundles and outfits can be obtained for free and, some need to be bought with diamonds. In a game with a highly engaged user base, almost every other player in Free Fire owns fashionable apparel and eye-catching outfits.

However, certain outfits are quite rare. It is possible that many players might not know about them. Hence, this article lists the rarest Free Fire outfits of all time.

What are the rarest Free Fire outfits of all time?

#5 - Hip Hop Bundle

Hip Hop bundle (Image via PRO Nation/YT)

The Hip Hop bundle is one of the earliest outfit bundles in Free Fire. It was available in Elite pass Season 2 as a tier reward. Being one of the earliest bundles, it is rare and, only a few people who have been grinding the game for a long time own this outfit.

#4 - Sakura bundle

The Sakura bundle is very rare and also a much-demanded outfit in the Free Fire community. The Sakura bundle is super rare as it was released in the Elite pass Season 1. Very few players own this Epic costume.

#3 - Galaxy Dino

The Dino bundle (Image via PRO Nation/YT)

The Galaxy Dino outfit is a rare item that not many Free Fire players have. However, several foreign server players own this costume set. The Galaxy Dino set comprises a deep navy blue Dino suit with starry, shiny, and a stellar appearance.

#2 - Bunny Warrior bundle

The Bunny Warrior bundle launched in a special event where players had to draw the face of a bunny to participate in the draw. If players succeeded in drawing the bunny face, they could make the spin and, if they were lucky, they would get the Bunny Warrior bundle.

It is a rare item that comprises a top, bottom, shoes, and head.

#1 - Green Criminal bundle

The Green Criminal bundle (Image via PRO Nation/YT)

The Green Criminal bundle is the rarest outfit bundle of all time. It made it to the top of the list because of its unavailability to most of the Free Fire players. The bundle is only available in the Redeem section of the Store for a special event, where players have to redeem it with 'Lucky Stars.' The Lucky Stars were obtained by playing the special event.

Disclaimer: The rarity of these outfits is listed according to widespread speculation and discussion in the Free Fire community. The outfits listed here may or may not be rare for all players.

