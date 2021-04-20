New Maro character in Free Fire: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire usually launches new characters in the game after every update, and the OB27 update was no exception. The popular battle royale title introduced two new characters in the game: Xayne and Maro.

While Xayne has been made accessible to players in the Xayne Top Up event, Maro is yet to be released. Like every other character, Maro possesses some impressive abilities.

This article sheds light on every detail about the new Maro character in Free Fire.

Everything to know about Maro in Free Fire

Maro's ability in Free Fire

Maro in Free Fire

Ability: Falcon Fervor

Type: Passive skill

According to his in-game biography, Maro is a falconer who enjoys bow hunting. He also possesses a passive skill known as Falcon Fervor.

This ability's base level (level 1) enhances damage over distance by up to 5%. It also helps players to increase the damage dealt with marked enemies by 1%.

Falcon Fervor's maximum level (level 6) raises damage over distance by 25%, whereas the damage dealt with marked opponents increases by 3.5 percent.

Maro's ability stats as per each level are listed below:

Level 2: 7% damage increased over distance, 1.5% damage increased on marked enemies.

Level 3: 10% damage increased over distance, 2% damage increased on marked enemies.

Level 4: 14% damage increased over distance, 2.5% damage increased on marked enemies.

Level 5: 19% damage increased over distance, 3% damage increased on marked enemies.

Level 6: 25% damage increased over distance, 3.5% damage increased on marked enemies.

Maro's availability

Maro is not yet accessible for players in the game. But according to some speculations, like Xayne and Skyler, Maro will also be released via a Top Up event. Also, there is a high chance of Maro being released in the "Store" section, where his price will be over 499 diamonds and above.

