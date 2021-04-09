5 best Free Fire Magic Cube bundles in April 2021

Free Fire bundles are a complete package of costume sets. They are sometimes comprised of weapon skins and other cosmetic items.

Magic Cube bundles are exclusive items in Free Fire's Magic Cube Redeem store. Players can get exchange Magic Cubes in return for these bundles.

This article lists the best Magic Cube bundles currently in Free Fire in April 2021.

What are the best Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire in April 2021?

#1 Beast-Arm Clone

The Beast-Arm Clone set is a new addition to the Magic Cube Redeem store. It is a female avatar set that can be acquired by exchanging one Magic Cube. The set comprises of:

Beast-Arm Clone (Top)

Beast-Arm Clone (Facepaint)

Beast-Arm Clone (Bottom)

Beast-Arm Clone (Shoes)

Beast-Arm Clone (Head)

#2 Beast-Arm Mutant

The Beast-Arm Mutant set (Image via Free Fire)

The Beast-Arm Mutant is the male avatar of the Beast-Arm Clone set. It has an on-display animated costume with a lot of accessories. The set contains:

Beast-Arm Mutant (Top)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Bottom)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Shoes)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Head)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Facepaint)

#3 Yokai Soulseeker

The Yokai Soulseeker package can be obtained by spending one Magic Cube fragment. It is a female avatar kit with a variety of accessories.

The Yokai Soulseeker costume collection includes the following items:

Yokai Soulseeker (Top)

Yokai Soulseeker (Bottom)

Yokai Soulseeker (Shoes)

Yokai Soulseeker (Head)

Yokai Soulseeker (Facepaint)

#4 Arcane Seeker

The Arcane Seeker set (Image via Free Fire)

The Arcane Seeker set is the female avatar of the Mystic Seeker Magic Cube bundle. The set contains:

Arcane Seeker (Head)

Arcane Seeker (Top)

Arcane Seeker (Bottom)

Arcane Seeker (Shoes)

#5 Duchess Swallowtail

The Duchess Swallowtail set (Image via Free Fire)

The Duchess Swallowtail is one of the best packages in the Free Fire Magic Cube store. It is a female avatar with a magenta-colored costume. This set contains:

Duchess Swallowtail (Head)

Duchess Swallowtail (Top)

Duchess Swallowtail (Bottom)

Duchess Swallowtail (Shoes)

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. The choice of the character set is entirely subjective and will vary from person to person. There are several other bundles in Free Fire's Magic Cube Store that players can get.)

