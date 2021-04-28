5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Chrono and DJ Alok for ranked matches

Garena Free Fire includes a horde of characters and pets with exclusive skills that can be used to improve a player's gameplay in ranked matches.

Chrono and DJ Alok are two of the most powerful characters in Free Fire. And both of them possess active abilities that significantly aid players on the battleground.

Some pets can improve or supplement Chrono and Alok's abilities. Hence, this article lists the best pets that will help Chrono and Alok in Free Fire's ranked matches.

What are the best pets to pair with DJ Alok and Chrono for Free Fire's ranked matches?

#1 - Rockie

Rockie is an excellent companion for characters with active abilities. In this case, it is a perfect option for Chrono as well as DJ Alok.

This pet has an ability called Stay Chill, which reduces the cooldown time of the active ability by 6% at its default level (level 1).

When maxed out to pet level 7, it reduces the active capacity cooldown period by 15%. As a result, the characters can use their powers more often with a shorter cooldown time.

#2 - Detective Panda

Detective Panda possesses an ability known as Panda's Blessings. When the player kills an enemy, it restores 4 HP. And when Detective Panda is maximized to its full capacity (pet level 3), users can earn 10 HP with any kill.

This skill is fantastic as it works perfectly with Chrono and Alok's ability to recover HP with each kill.

#3 - Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox in Free Fire

Spirit Fox has an impressive skill known as Well Fed. When the player uses a health pack, it can recover an additional 4 HP at the default stage.

When upgraded to pet level 7 and ability level 3, Spirit Fox can recover an additional 10 HP when using a health kit.

#4 - Poring

Poring in Free Fire

Poring has a rare skill called Stitch and Patch. It adds one helmet and shield protection every three seconds, stopping level 1 armor and helmets from being damaged, thereby providing additional armor durability.

This pet's ability enhances one helmet and shield endurance per second as it evolves. It also prohibits the destruction of category 3 armor and helmets.

#5 - Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor's skill, Smooth Gloo, can produce a Gloo Wall grenade every two minutes at its primary level when players do not have any Gloo Wall grenades.

Mr. Waggor can also produce a Gloo Wall grenade when players have fewer than two Gloo Wall grenades at pet skill level 3.

Disclaimer: Choosing a pet to pair with a Free Fire character ultimately depends on the player's playing style and priorities. This list solely reflects the author's opinion about the generalized way of choosing the best pets.