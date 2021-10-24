How to top up Free Fire diamonds and get free Katana skins from Diwali event

Garena has updated the Indian Free Fire server with several new events in celebration of Diwali. Using them, gamers can receive a variety of unique and exclusive rewards.

Just a few days ago, the Diwali Top Up 2 made its way into the game. In addition to the 3x Weapon Loot Crates, it allows players to get their hands on a free Katana skin called "Katana - Sword of Honor."

Details of the new top-up event in Free Fire

To get these, players must purchase a given amount of diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

After the Diwali Top Up event 1, the developers added another one back on 22 October 2021. It will run until October 28, and users will have to purchase a specific amount of diamonds to attain the exclusive rewards set by the developers.

Here are the exact specifics on the number of diamonds that they need to buy:

Top-up 100 diamonds to get 3x Quadri Lava Weapon Loot Crate.

Top-up 300 diamonds to get Katana - Sword of Honor.

How to purchase diamonds for the event

Because the most popular top-up websites – Games Kharido and Codashop – are now unavailable, users will have to rely on the in-game center. Here are the steps on how they can use it in Free Fire:

Step 1: To reach the top-up center, gamers should simply launch Free Fire on their smartphones and tap on the "Diamond" symbol, as illustrated here:

After pressing on this icon, the in-game top-up event will open (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: The various top-up options will be displayed on their screens, and they can then select the required amount they wish to purchase.

Here are all the options:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds ₹250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds ₹400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds ₹800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds ₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds ₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

Choose between any one of these options can complete the payment (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After that, they can make the payment to receive the diamonds in their Free Fire accounts.

Once the procedure is completed, the top-up event rewards must be manually claimed.

