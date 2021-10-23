Free Fire Mod APKs for unlimited diamonds are fake and can result in permanent ban of account

There's a great demand among the Free Fire community for exclusive items like costumes, skins and other cosmetics. Unfortunately, the biggest obstacle faced by most players is the need to spend diamonds to obtain those items.

Diamonds aren't free and cost real money, making it difficult for all users to get their hands on them. Consequently, some of them go down the wrong path and resort to using illegal applications and tools.

There are a number of modified APK applications on the internet that claim to provide players with unlimited diamonds. Nevertheless, all of them are faux.

About Free Fire unlimited diamond mod APK and its illegal status

Basically, a Free Fire unlimited diamond mod APK is a modified version of Free Fire's client. It claims to provide players with an unlimited amount of in-game currency, among other benefits.

Using it is illegal

A snippet from Free Fire's official Anti-hack FAQ (Image via Free Fire)

It is self-evident that employing modified applications is entirely illegal and violates the game's terms of service. As stated in the Anti-Hack Policy on Free Fire's website, using any third-party app created by others or modifying the game client is considered cheating.

A snippet from Free Fire's official Anti-Hack FAQ (Image via Free Fire)

Garena has a zero tolerance policy against all of these acts. They have further mentioned that the accounts of all those who indulge in these kinds of activities will be permanently banned. Also, devices used for cheating will be banned from playing Free Fire again.

Hence, users are recommended to stay away from all modded applications if they want their accounts to be safe. Furthermore, individuals should not be using illegal tools like unlimited diamond generators either.

Fake tools like this shouldn't be used by players for getting diamonds

Also Read

In addition, in-game currency is stored on the server, not on the client. This means their functionality is not possible.

Alternatively, gamers can try out applications like Google Opinion Rewards for the opportunity to obtain free diamonds. They can check out a guide about the same by clicking on this link.

Edited by Sabine Algur