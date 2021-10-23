5 rarest Free Fire bundles like Criminal Bundle after OB30 update

Costume bundles are among the most-craved cosmetics in Garena Free Fire, and the developers often add new ones. They can be attained through several means such as Elite Pass, events, Luck Royales, and more.

"Green Criminal" is one of the game's rarest bundles, reintroduced a few months ago. Players obtained it during the Raider Spin event, added in line with the 4th-anniversary celebrations.

Aside from that, numerous other costumes are pretty rare.

Scarcest bundles in Free Fire like the Green Criminal

5) Other Criminal Bundles

Similar to the Green Criminal Bundle, other variants were earlier made available as well, including:

Purple Criminal Bundle

Red Criminal Bundle

Yellow Criminal Bundle

Blue Criminal Bundle

They're also rare, and there's always a lot of talk about them in the game's community. Consequently, users have asked Garena to re-add the other variants back to the title.

4) Bunny Warrior

The Bunny Warrior Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Bunny Warrior is another fantastic bundle in high demand among Free Fire players. Initially, the developers had added it as part of a unique event named "Draw a Bunny".

Listed below are all the items that the Bunny Warrior bundle includes:

Bunny Warrior (Mask)

Bunny Warrior (Top)

Bunny Warrior (Bottom)

Bunny Warrior (Shoes)

3) Sakura Bundle

The Sakura Bundle takes the next spot on this list and is a name many Free Fire fans will be aware of. The main reason behind its popularity is that it was introduced with the first season of the Elite Pass.

Here's what gamers will be able to find in the Sakura bundle in Free Fire:

Oni Mask

Way of the Bushido (Top)

Bushido Bottom

Bushido Footwear

2) Blue Dino

This is another rare bundle in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Blue Dino is an eye-catching and unique costume bundle. It first appeared in the fast-paced battle royale title through the Incubator and was one of the rewards that users could obtain. To gain it, they had to exchange "Blueprint: Dino" and Evolution Stones.

Furthermore, unlike the majority of the other bundles, gamers must equip this as a whole set.

1) Hip Hop Bundle

The Hip Hop Bundle is at the top position and is arguably the rarest bundle in Garena Free Fire. Players frequently request the developers to bring this back to the game.

Similar to the Sakura bundle, it was also added through the Elite Pass (Season 2). Listed below are the contents of the rare Hip Hop bundle in Free Fire:

The Streets (Head)

The Streets (Top)

The Streets (Bottom)

The Streets (Shoes

Note: This list is based on the writers' opinions.

