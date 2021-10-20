Free Fire Elite Pass Season 42 start date and time revealed

Garena Free Fire’s tier-based reward system, i.e., the Elite Pass, is one of its most valuable items. Many players strive for it, and individuals typically have to collect badges to climb through the various ranks and earn rewards like cosmetics, costumes, and other items.

Every month, a new pass is added to Free Fire. Currently, Elite Pass Season 41 is underway. It is due to finish in just over ten days, and users are excited for the next one, the Season 42 Elite Pass.

Free Fire Elite Pass: Season 42 details

With the end of the month, the current pass will conclude (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned previously, the developers introduce a new elite pass each month. Hence, the Season 42 Elite Pass should start in Free Fire on 1 November.

The expected start time of the pass is 4 am IST, which is also when the events get updated/refreshed in Free Fire. An example of the same is below:

The events get refreshed at 4 am (Image via Free Fire)

Like all previous versions, individuals will be provided with an option to choose between two paid variations of the pass: Elite Pass and Elite Bundle. They will cost 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively.

The pre-order phase for the Elite Pass will also likely commence a few days before its release.

Leaked rewards for Free Fire Season 42 Elite Pass

Below are some leaked rewards of the upcoming pass in Garena Free Fire::

One of the leaked items (Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

Readers can check out the complete list in this video:

Note: These are just leaks, and the developers haven’t announced the official rewards.

