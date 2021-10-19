How to get free diamonds and unlock new bundles in Free Fire

Costume bundles are a cosmetic item in Garena Free Fire, and they are in high demand among players.

There are numerous ways to obtain the costume bundles, including the in-game shop, Luck Royales, events, and more. Typically, gamers are required to spend diamonds. However, this isn’t a viable option for a segment of the playerbase.

Here’s how players can get free diamonds to get costume bundles.

Obtaining free diamonds in Free Fire for costume bundles

Google Opinion Rewards is an app that players can use to get free diamonds in Free Fire.

The first thing that they need to do after installing the app on their devices is to set up their profiles by providing general information. Later, after completing the surveys in the application, they will receive free Google Play Credits.

Having said that, the frequency with which individuals receive these surveys and credits will vary from user to user.

Players can use Google Opinion Rewards to get free diamonds in Free Fire (Image via Google Play Store)

The earned Play Credits can subsequently be used to purchase diamonds in Free Fire. Apart from this, gamers can also conserve these credits for the super airdrops, as they provide a higher number of diamonds at a lower price.

How to buy costume bundles in Free Fire

Here are the steps that gamers can follow:

1) After attaining the diamonds, players can tap on the “Store” icon in the main lobby.

Pressing this will take players to the in-game store (Image via Free Fire)

2) Upon clicking on that option, the in-game store will show up. They can next visit the “Bundle” tab.

Select the required one and proceed with the purchase (Image via Free Fire)

3) Various costumes will now appear. Gamers should choose the required one and spend the diamonds to purchase it.

Players can use the collected diamonds in Luck Royales or other events as well to have the opportunity to get the costume bundles in the game. Alternatively, they can use the currency to purchase the Elite Pass, which will net them various rewards.

