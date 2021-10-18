3 best apps to earn Free Fire diamonds for Elite Pass

One of the most valuable commodities in Garena Free Fire is the Elite Pass, and it allows players to get their hands on different cosmetics like costumes, skins, and more. A new pass is released every month, and individuals have to spend the in-game currency of diamonds to acquire it.

Nevertheless, not everyone can use in-game currency to purchase the Elite Pass. For this reason, gamers look for alternate methods to get their hands on free diamonds. Listed below are a few applications that users can use for the same purpose.

Note: Players are recommended to read the terms of service of the applications listed below before making use of them.

Apps to get Free Fire diamonds for free (October 2021)

3) Poll Pay

Poll Pay is among the best GPT apps on the Google Play Store (Image via Poll Pay)

The GPT (GetPaidTo) application, Poll Pay requires players to complete tasks like surveys. They will then be able to cash out their earnings through various methods, including gift cards. Using this, players can buy the in-game currency of the battle royale title.

It is crucial to keep in mind that payout options vary depending on where the user is located.

2) BOOYAH

Events on BOOYAH offer gamers a variety of unique rewards (Image via Play Store)

BOOYAH is one of several apps that players can use to obtain free diamonds and other rewards. Numerous events are hosted on it, and gamers will be able to find a diverse range of incentives such as diamonds or gift cards.

Subsequently, users are provided with the perfect opportunity to get freebies by participating in these activities. They should, however, link their Free Fire account to the application.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Players can utilize Google Opinion Rewards for free diamonds (Image via Play Store)

The best way to obtain free diamonds in Free Fire is through the Google Opinion Rewards application. Once it has been downloaded, users should enter their information to create their accounts.

They will be paid Google Play Credits for completing the short surveys, which they can use to purchase diamonds directly.

Gamers can also save Play Credits for super airdrops that offer higher value on top-ups.

Edited by Siddharth Satish