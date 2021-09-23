Free Fire Elite Pass season 41 start date for the Indian region

Elite Pass is one of the most sought-after items in Garena Free Fire, and many players desire to obtain it. Generally, individuals have to climb up the tiers by collecting badges to earn rewards, including cosmetics, costumes, and other items.

A new pass is added to the game on a monthly basis. And currently, the Elite Pass Season 40 is going on in the battle royale title. It is set to end in around a week, and users are hyped up regarding the upcoming one, i.e., Season 41 Elite Pass of Free Fire.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 41 for the Indian region will begin on 1 October 2021

The ongoing Elite Pass will end in 8 days (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned above, a new Elite Pass is released in Free Fire every month. Hence, the Season 41 Elite Pass will be starting on 1 October 2021.

Similar to all the previous ones, users will be able to choose between two premium variants of the pass: Elite Pass and Elite Bundle. Players will have to shell a total of 499 diamonds and 999 diamonds, respectively, to get them.

There's also a free variant, but there are only a limited number of items present in it. Moreover, a few days before its release, a pre-order phase for the Elite Pass will likely be made available to users.

Leaked rewards

The following are a few leaked rewards from the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 41:

Users can check out the complete leaks in the following video:

Note: The ones mentioned above are just leaks.

