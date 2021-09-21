How to get free diamonds in Free Fire to unlock Chrono & other characters

There are several characters in Free Fire, and their unique abilities make them rather significant in the quick-paced battle royale title. Users may purchase all of them straight from the in-game store.

Chrono is one of the game's most prominent characters, thanks to his Time Turner ability. At the highest level, it produces a barrier that prevents 600 damage from enemies while increasing the movement speed by 15%. These two effects last for 8 seconds, and there's a cooldown time of 180 seconds upon activation.

Chrono's ability in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

A majority of the top characters need gamers to use diamonds, which isn't a feasible option. As a result, many look for ways to obtain free in-game currency.

Obtaining free diamonds in Free Fire to purchase characters like Chrono

The easiest way for users to get free diamonds is through Google Opinion Rewards. Google's survey-based reward application offers participants with Play Credits for completing short and basic surveys.

After downloading the application, gamers must first complete a series of questions and set up their profiles. They will get surveys later on.

Once they have acquired a sufficient quantity of Play Credits, users can go ahead and purchase Free Fire diamonds in-game.

Google Opinion Rewards can be used to get free diamonds (Image via Google Opinion Rewards)

However, it should be noted that there is no set schedule for when the surveys will be made available. Moreover, it is recommended that gamers wait for Super Airdrops as they provide massive bonuses.

Players can use the acquired diamonds to purchase characters, including Chrono.

How to purchase characters in Free Fire

Step 1: Users can open Free Fire and click on the "Store" icon on the left side of the screen.

Click on the "Character" option on the right side (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: The in-game store will open up. They then need to click on the "Character" option.

Purchase the desired character (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: The list of characters will appear on the users' screens. They can choose Chrono or any other desired character and proceed with the purchase.

