Free Fire Elite Pass Season 40: How to get, theme, price & more

The Elite Pass is a highly effective way for players in Garena Free Fire to get access to exclusive rewards. Every month, the developers release a new pass, which users can get by spending diamonds.

In order to attain the items in an Elite Pass, players must collect a specified number of badges by completing missions.

The Elite Pass Season 39 finished recently, and the pass for Season 40 has already begun in the battle royale title. Several prizes are up for grabs, including skins and bundles.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 40

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 40 started today and will be available throughout the month. Its theme is called "Quantic Unknown."

Price

The Elite Bundle will cost 999 diamonds and provides 50 badges (Image via Free Fire)

Players can purchase the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 40 for 499 diamonds. In the meantime, the Elite Bundle will set them back by 999 diamonds. It is worth emphasizing that users can choose only one of the two upgrades.

The Elite Bundle includes all the perks of the Elite Pass. Additionally, it provides 50 badges which will enable gamers to claim some rewards instantly.

Steps to purchase Elite Pass

Open the Elite Pass section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: First, you must open the Elite Pass section by tapping on the icon on the lobby screen.

You should click on the upgrade button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you should tap on the upgrade button.

Select the desired option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Two options will appear on your screen. You must tap on the button under the preferred option.

You need to confirm the purchase to get the pass (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: A dialog box will appear on the screen, asking to confirm the purchase. Once this is verified, the diamonds will be deducted, and the pass will be upgraded.

Rewards

Here are some of the attractive and appealing rewards from the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 40:

Jeep Quantic Unknown (Image via Free Fire)

Jeep Quantic Unknown – 0 badge

The AUG skin at ten badges (Image via Free Fire)

AUG – Quantic Unknown – 10 badges

Jacket at 15 badges (Image via Free Fire)

Underground Terrestrial Jacket – 15 badges

The Underground Terrestrial T-Shirt is the reward for collecting 40 badges (Image via Free Fire)

Underground Terrestrial T-Shirt – 40 badges

The Valiant Skorpina bundle is one of the two exclusive bundles (Image via Free Fire)

Valiant Skorpina bundle – 50 badges

The second gun skin (Image via Free Fire)

M1873 – Quantic Unknown – 80 badges

The reward at 100 badges (Image via Free Fire)

Razor Fangs Skyboard – 100 badges

The Grenade – Malevolent Sting (Image via Free Fire0

Grenade – Malevolent Sting – 125 badges

The Razor Blades Skyboard (Image via Free Fire)

Razor Blades Skyboard – 150 badges

The bag skin in the Elite Pass (Image via Free Fire)

Malevolent Sting – 200 badges

The second exclusive bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Venomous Skorpios Bundle – 225 badges

Edited by Ravi Iyer