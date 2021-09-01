Free Fire Elite Pass Season 40: How to get, theme, price & more

The Elite Pass is a highly effective way for players in Garena Free Fire to get access to exclusive rewards. Every month, the developers release a new pass, which users can get by spending diamonds.
In order to attain the items in an Elite Pass, players must collect a specified number of badges by completing missions.
The Elite Pass Season 39 finished recently, and the pass for Season 40 has already begun in the battle royale title. Several prizes are up for grabs, including skins and bundles.
Free Fire Elite Pass Season 40
Free Fire Elite Pass Season 40 started today and will be available throughout the month. Its theme is called "Quantic Unknown."
Price
Players can purchase the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 40 for 499 diamonds. In the meantime, the Elite Bundle will set them back by 999 diamonds. It is worth emphasizing that users can choose only one of the two upgrades.
The Elite Bundle includes all the perks of the Elite Pass. Additionally, it provides 50 badges which will enable gamers to claim some rewards instantly.
Steps to purchase Elite Pass
Step 1: First, you must open the Elite Pass section by tapping on the icon on the lobby screen.
Step 2: Next, you should tap on the upgrade button.
Step 3: Two options will appear on your screen. You must tap on the button under the preferred option.
Step 4: A dialog box will appear on the screen, asking to confirm the purchase. Once this is verified, the diamonds will be deducted, and the pass will be upgraded.
Rewards
Here are some of the attractive and appealing rewards from the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 40:
Jeep Quantic Unknown – 0 badge
AUG – Quantic Unknown – 10 badges
Underground Terrestrial Jacket – 15 badges
Underground Terrestrial T-Shirt – 40 badges
Valiant Skorpina bundle – 50 badges
M1873 – Quantic Unknown – 80 badges
Razor Fangs Skyboard – 100 badges
Grenade – Malevolent Sting – 125 badges
Razor Blades Skyboard – 150 badges
Malevolent Sting – 200 badges
Venomous Skorpios Bundle – 225 badges