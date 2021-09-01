How to get Free Fire diamonds for Season 40 Elite Pass in September 2021

With the start of a new month comes the beginning of a new Elite Pass in Free Fire. A new set of rewards have been introduced, including costume bundles, skins and other items.

"Quantic Unknown" is the theme of this pass. To access premium rewards, players may purchase the two paid versions - Elite Pass and Elite Bundle for 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively.

The following article guides players on how to top up diamonds in Free Fire for the Elite Pass.

How to top up Free Fire diamonds for Elite Pass

Step 1: Players should open Garena Free Fire and head to the in-game top up center by clicking on the icon that looks like a diamond.

This icon will take the players to the top up center (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: To attain in-game currency, users must first pick a top-up option and then complete the transaction using any one of the payment methods.

List of top up options will appeear on the screen and players need to choose one (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once the transaction goes through successfully, players will receive the Free Fire diamonds in their accounts.

Players can complete the transaction to receive the diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

The top up options available include the following:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds ₹250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds ₹400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds ₹800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds ₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds ₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

After claiming the diamonds, players can go ahead and purchase the Elite Pass in Free Fire.

Ways to get Free Fire diamonds for free

Google Opinion Rewards: This application provides players with surveys from which they earn Google Play Credits/Balance. Upon collecting the required amount, users can purchase the in-game currency directly from Free Fire.

Giveaways: Tons of YouTubers and Instagram pages host giveaways, which are an excellent opportunity to attain free diamonds. However, there's just a slight chance and users aren't guaranteed to receive the currency.

BOOYAH: The BOOYAH application has numerous events that offer players several rewards, sometimes even including Free Fire diamonds. Hence, participating in such events also provides players a way to get diamonds for free.

