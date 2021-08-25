Top 3 easiest diamonds top-up websites for Garena Free Fire

Like other games, Free Fire offers in-game currencies that players can use to buy a variety of unique items. As most players already know, the premium currency of the quick-paced battle royale title is called “Diamonds” and can be used for numerous purposes.

However, they are not provided for free, and users must pay money to get their hands on them. There are many procedures that gamers can employ to acquire diamonds.

Top-up websites have become an excellent source of purchasing currency due to the offers that run on them. Following is a list of the best ones.

Best websites to purchase Free Fire diamonds

3) SeaGM

SeaGM is one of the most reputable top-up websites, and tons of players worldwide utilize it. Gamers can purchase Free Fire diamonds from SeaGM by following the procedure outlined below:

Step 1: First, players should head to the SeaGM website and log in. (They can create an account if they don’t have one).

Step 2: They are then required to search for Free Fire and select the top-up for their own region.

Step 3: Users should choose the number of diamonds and enter their name and Player ID. After payment, the currency will be added to their Free Fire account.

2) Games Kharido

Games Kharido gives players additional Free Fire diamonds with every recharge. The famous top-up website provides a 100% bonus on the initial purchase and a 10% bonus on each subsequent top-up.

To purchase diamonds from Games Kharido, players can try following these steps:

Step 1: Tapping on this link will take players to the Games Kharido website.

Step 2: Next, users should sign in with Facebook or Free Fire ID after clicking on the Free Fire option.

Step 3: Several different top-up choices will be displayed on the screen. Gamers can choose one and proceed with the transaction to get the diamonds.

1) Codashop

Codashop is among the most used top-up websites, and it offers a variety of promotional deals. Another advantage of using this is that diamonds can be directly purchased using Player ID and that there isn’t a necessity to login.

Stated below are the steps that users can follow to purchase Free Fire diamonds using Codashop:

Step 1: Go to the official Codashop site using this link.

Step 2: As part of the next step, users will need to tap on the Free Fire option and enter their Player ID in the text field.

Step 3: Finally, choose the recharge (top-up) and pay using one of the payment options.

