Free Fire double diamond top up offer unavailable as Games Kharido shuts down for maintenance

As the in-game currency of Garena Free Fire, diamonds are pretty important if players wish to get their hands on exclusive items such as skins, costumes, and more. All such in-game content is commonly desired, causing users to spend money on diamonds.

There are a few ways for players to acquire diamonds. These include top-up websites and the in-game center. When making such purchases, consumers tend to seek out methods that will give them the best deal.

There are several great offers available on sites like Games Kharido, such as the 100% bonus.

Due to maintenance, Free Fire diamonds top-up is unavailable on Games Kharido

Games Kharido is one of the most commonly used websites for purchasing this virtual currency. Due to its double diamond (100% bonus) offer is very popular within the game's community.

However, the same applies only to the first purchase, and that there's a 10% bonus on every subsequent top-up.

Currently, Games Kharido is undergoing maintenance, so players cannot buy in-game currency from it. As soon as it ends, users will likely once again be able to purchase diamonds.

Before it ends, players are recommended to avail diamonds via the in-game top-up center. Here are the steps on how to use it:

Step 1: Users should open Garena Free Fire on their devices and then tap on the icon that resembles a "Diamond":

Step 2: Next, they need to choose the top-up option and complete the purchase using any method.

Step 3: Following the payment, the in-game currency will be credited to the users' Free Fire account.

Here are the prices of diamonds on it:

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds INR 250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds INR 400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

