What is SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID? Stats, income, channel views, full name and more details

Sheikh Sabir, aka SK Sabir Boss, is one of the most illustrious Indian Free Fire YouTubers. The player is well known for his incredible gameplay videos, which have net him a massive subscriber count of 4.55 million and over 206 million views.

SK Sabir Gaming's videos have been viewed more than 4.54 million times in the last 30 days, while his subscriber count has increased by 80k.

What is SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID?

SK Sabir Boss's Free Fire ID is 55479535. His stats as of 31 August 2021 are given below:

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has more than 100k kills in squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

SK Sabir Boss has played 31915 squad matches and claimed victory on 9970 occasions, adding to a win rate of 31.23%. He has recorded 111357 frags and has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.07.

The YouTuber has participated in 3144 duo games and triumphed in 630 of these, having a win ratio of 20.03%. He has accumulated 8544 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.40.

SK Sabir Boss has remained undefeated in 147 solo matches out of the 1687 games that he has played, which roughly equates to a win percentage of 8.71%. He has eliminated 3501 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.27.

Ranked stats

Sk Sabir Boss hasn’t played many ranked matches (Image via Free FIre)

SK Sabir Boss has participated in 35 ranked squad games in the current season and has secured six victories, resulting in a win rate of 17.14%. With 78 kills, the content creator has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.69.

As Ranked Season 23 commenced yesterday, SK Sabir Boss has not featured in a ranked solo or duo match yet.

Note: All the stats of SK Sabir Boss in Free Fire were registered at the time of writing the article. This will change as he continues to play more games.

Income

Sk Sabir Gaming's earnings as per Social Blade (Image via Free Fire)

As per Social Blade, SK Sabir Boss is estimated to earn between $1.1K - $18.2K per month from his YouTube channel. According to the website, the yearly figures stand between $13.6K - $218.2K.

YouTube channel

SK Sabir Boss has been making Free Fire related videos now for close to two years. He has amassed a large audience on the channel with a subscriber count of around 4.55 million and over 206 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish