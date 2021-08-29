What's the Free Fire ID number of Skylord? In-game stats, name, monthly earnings, and other details

Abhiyuday Mishra, aka Skylord, is a well-known personality in the Indian Free Fire community. He is a content creator for Global Esports.

Skylord has 1.23 million subscribers on YouTube and 225k followers on Instagram. In the last 30 days, he has accumulated 40k subscribers and 8.28 million views on his YouTube channel.

What is Skylord’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Skylord’s Free Fire ID is 77985476. His lifetime and ranked stats in Free Fire are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Skylord has a win rate of close to 50% in the lifetime squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Skylord has competed in 14178 squad games and has emerged victorious in 7018 of them, boasting a win rate of 49.49%. He eliminated 47149 opponents and maintained a K/D ratio of 6.59 in this mode.

The YouTuber secured 176 Booyahs in 719 duo games, translating to a win rate of 24.47%. With 2186 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 4.03.

Skylord has won 128 of the 743 solo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 17.22%. He racked up 2446 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.98 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Skylord has a K/D ratio of 5.34 in the ranked squad mode (Image via Free Fire)

Skylord has participated in 163 ranked squad games this season and has triumphed in 60 of them, making his win rate 36.80%. He has a K/D ratio of 5.34 in this mode, with 550 kills to his name.

The content creator has also played 4 ranked duo games but did not record a single win. He has 1 frag and a K/D ratio of 0.25 in this mode.

Skylord has competed in 59 ranked solo matches and has secured 4 victories, resulting in a win rate of 6.77%. He has 162 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.95.

Skylord’s income

Skylord's YouTube income as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to a report on Social Blade, Skylord earns between $2.1K - $33.1K from his YouTube channel every month. Meanwhile, his annual earnings range from $24.9K to $397.6K.

Skylord’s YouTube channel

Skylord has been producing Free Fire-related content on YouTube for more than a year. As mentioned before, he has 1.23 million subscribers and close to 90 million views on his channel. His most popular video has 2.2 million views.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh