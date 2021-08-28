What is B2K’s Free Fire ID? In-game stats, guild, YouTube earnings, rank, and more details revealed

Born2Kill, also known as B2K, is a well-known name in the Free Fire community worldwide. The content creator has amassed a vast audience due to his incredible gameplay videos. The current subscriber count stands at around 7.94 million.

In the previous 30 days, Born2Kill has amassed 140K subscribers and 12.29 million views on his main YouTube channel.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047. His stats within the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

B2K has a K/D ratio of 7.03 in the ranked squad games (Image via Free Fire)

B2K has played 9132 squad matches and claimed the first position on 1613 occasions. It approximately comes down to a win rate of 17.66%. With 52827 eliminations, he maintains a kill-to-death ratio of 7.03.

He has engaged in 3111 duo games, maintaining a win ratio of 16.32% with 508 wins. The content creator has registered 14656 kills and retained a K/D ratio of 5.63.

The player has remained unbeaten 173 times in 1409 solo games, resulting in a win percentage of 12.27. He has 4650 frags to his name, converting to a K/D ratio of 3.76.

Ranked stats

B2K hasn’t played any ranked solo matches in this season (Image via Free Fire)

The YouTuber has featured in 55 squad games in Ranked Season 22 and bettered his opponents in 20, adding up to a win rate of 36.36%. He has notched 501 kills which gives him a K/D ratio of 14.31.

Born2Kill has participated in 40 duo matches and bettered his opponents in 9 games, resulting in a win rate of 22.50%. He has accumulated 299 frags in the season, having a K/D ratio of 9.65.

The streamer has not participated in the ranked solo games yet.

Note: The statistics used in the article were recorded at the time of writing it and therefore these might change as he plays further games in Free Fire.

Guild

B2K’s guild name and ID (Image via Free Fire)

B2K is the leader of the ONLY.GODS guild in Free Fire. The guild’s ID is 63294302.

Income

B2K’s estimated earnings are around $3.1K and $49.2K. (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Born2Kill is estimated to earn in the range of $3.1K - $49.2K.

YouTube channel

Born2Kill’s YouTube channel is run by the real-life brothers — Moez and Walid. The channel’s videos have more than 505 million views in total. The single most viewed clip has 14 million views.

Their channel location is set as Italy, where they are placed 2nd in terms of subscribers, as per Social Blade.

