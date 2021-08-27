Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, YouTube subscribers, and more details

Slumber Queen is a renowned name in the Indian Free Fire community. She churns out videos related to the game in Tamil and has established a vast subscriber base on YouTube of 669K.

The content creator also streams on Booyah, where she has more than 2.8 million followers.

Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 525471774. The player’s stats in Garena Free Fire are:

Lifetime stats

Slumber Queen has 4144 wins in the squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Slumber Queen has participated in 14415 squad games and claimed victory in 4144 of them. It gives her a win percentage of 28.74%. She has secured 27439 kills, converting to a win rate of 2.67.

She has contested in 2115 duo games and bettered her enemies in 283 of these, resulting in a win ratio of 13.38%. With 3428 frags, the YouTuber has held up a kill-to-death ratio of 1.87.

The internet star has also played in 1209 solo matches. She has triumphed in 64 of these, roughly translating to a win rate of 5.29%. She has eliminated 2281 enemies, sustaining a K/D ratio of 1.99.

Ranked stats

She is yet to play a ranked solo game in this seaon(Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has notched 120 Booyahs in 618 ranked squad games in the current ranked season, leading to a win percentage of 19.41%. She has claimed 1846 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.71.

The content creator has taken part in 133 duo matches and managed to win three times for a win rate of 2.25%. She has 292 frags, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.25.

The broadcaster is yet to play a ranked solo game this season.

Income

Slumber Queen’s estimated earning from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Slumber Queen is estimated to earn in a range of $170 to $2.7K from her YouTube channel. Simultaneously, the yearly approximations are around $2K to $32.7K.

YouTube channel

Slumber Queen’s channel has more than 400 videos that have garnered just above 29 million views. 15K subscribers and 681.6K views have been collected in the last 30 days.

The most viewed video on Slumber Queen’s channel stands at 946K views.

