Sultan Proslo's (Dyland Pros) Free Fire UID, best videos, level, monthly earnings, and more

Dyland Maximus Zidane, also known as Sultan Proslo or Dyland Pro, is an Indonesian Free Fire content creator.

At the moment, the YouTuber has over 14.9 million subscribers and 1.19 billion views on his channel. The channel also garnered over 100k subscribers and 15.69 million views in the last 30 days.

Sultan Proslo’s (Dyland Pros) Free Fire UID and stats

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire UID is 16207002 and his level is 57. His stats in Free Fire are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Dyland Proslo has 2146 kills in the lifetime squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Sultan Proslo has featured in 866 squad matches in Free Fire and has triumphed in 298 of them, resulting in a win rate of 34.41%. He bagged 2146 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.78 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 105 duo games and has secured 26 victories, maintaining a win rate of 24.76%. He eliminated 318 enemies in these matches, making his K/D ratio 4.03.

Sultan Proslo has competed in 619 solo games and has 63 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 10.17%. He racked up 1651 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.97 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Sultan Proslo has not played any ranked duo matches yet (Image via Free Fire)

Sultan Proslo has won 3 of the 7 ranked squad games he has played this season, making his win rate 42.85%. He has 10 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

The YouTuber is yet to play a ranked duo game.

Dyland Pros has participated in 9 ranked solo matches and has 1 win to his name, translating to a win rate of 11.11%. With a K/D ratio of 2.00, he has 16 frags in these matches.

Sultan Proslo’s earnings

Dyland Proslo's estimated earnings as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Dyland Pros earns a monthly income of $3.9K - $62.8K from his YouTube channel. Meanwhile, his yearly income ranges from $47.1K to $753.1K.

Sultan Proslo’s YouTube channel

Dyland Pros has been uploading videos on YouTube for more than six years. He initially created content based on a variety of games, including Mobile Legends, PUBG Mobile, and CS: GO. He later made the switch to Free Fire.

Dyland Pros currently has over 1400 videos on his YouTube channel. They have a combined 1.19 billion views.

Best videos

Most of Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire videos revolve around events where he spends in-game currency to obtain rewards. His most popular Free Fire video has over 16 million views.

Here are some of his most viewed videos on YouTube:

