Gaming Tamizhan (GT King) Free Fire ID, income, real name, UID, monthly earnings and more

GT King or Gaming Tamizhan is a famous Tamil content creator on YouTube and regularly churns out Free Fire related content.

His subscriber count has grown from 1.18 million in August 2020 to more than 2.6 million at present. GT King also streams on Booyah, where he has more than 2.8 million followers.

Gaming Tamizhan’s (GT King) Free Fire ID and stats

GT King's real name is Ravichandra Vigneshwer and his Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

He has more than 50k kills in the squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

GT King has 3604 Booyahs in 18124 squad games, adding up to a win rate of 19.88%. With 51445 frags, he holds a K/D ratio of 3.54.

Gaming Tamizhan has 160 first-place finishes in 1781 duo games, converting to a win percentage of 8.98%. He has eliminated 3300 enemies and maintains a K/D ratio of 2.04.

The YouTuber has played 673 solo games and remained unbeaten in 48 of these, having a win ratio of 7.13%. He has bagged 1448 kills and earned a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Ranked stats

Gaming Tamizhan has not played any solo games (Image via Free Fire)

He has participated in 272 squad matches and triumphed on 45 occasions, managing a win ratio of 16.54%. GT King has exactly 1100 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.85.

The content creator has contested in 20 duo games and stood victorious in a single game, ensuring a 5%-win rate. GT King has 67 kills, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.53.

Gaming Tamizhan hasn’t participated in any ranked solo games this season.

Note: The stats utilized in the article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as GT King plays more games.

Income

Gaming Tamizhan's estimated earnings (Image via Social Blade)

GT King’s is estimated to earn approximately $2.9K - $46.8K per month from his YouTube channel. On the other hand, the estimations for his yearly earnings are about $35.1K - $561.5K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube Channel

Ravichandra Vigneshwer started his YouTube channel Gaming Tamizhan back in January 2019. He has risen to prominence and accumulated over 2.6 million subscribers. There are more than 800 videos on the channel boasting more than 268 million views.

The most watched video on the channel alone has over 2.7 million views.

