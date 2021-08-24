5 tips to get easy Booyah in Free Fire in Clash Squad Season 8

Free Fire offers various interesting modes and maps to its players. Clash Squad is one of the most popular modes in the game. This mode offers intense action in 4v4 round-based matches. There are seven rounds in Clash Squad, and the first team to win the majority of them wins the game.

The teams are divided into two factions that are named Warbringers and Howlers. Players can select from a variety of weapons at the start of each match. This article discusses the five best tips for easy Booyah in Clash Squad's Season 8 in Free Fire.

Tips for easy Booyah in Free Fire Clash Squad Season 8

1) Better team coordination

Better coordination will help players to get an easy Booyah (Image via Free Fire)

The first tip to get an easy Booyah or victory in Clash Squad mode is to develop better team coordination. To do this, a player must play with their regular teammates. It will help if the players are aware of each other's strengths and weaknesses. They will have better synergy and can provide better cover fire, if they remain mindful of their teammates.

2) Better weapon combination

Purchase your weapon carefully at the start of the round (Image via Free Fire)

In Clash Squad, players get the option to select their favorite weapons from the store. However, they get limited cash and need to coordinate their purchases. Players must select a good weapon combination to win the most rounds in Clash Squad mode. The player can also share any extra cash with his teammates to cover any weak points.

3) Character selection

Choose your characters well to get better results (Image via Free Fire)

To win most of the Clash Squad matches in Free Fire, players need to carefully select their characters. It will help them to make proper use of their skills as well as aid their teammates. The player can chat with his teammates about their selection of characters and coordinate accordingly.

4) Work on close-range skills

The Clash Squad mode is a small map, and most gunfights take place at close-range. Players need to sharpen their close quarters skills to get more kills. It will help them quickly wipe out the enemy squad, and secure a win in the Clash Squad season 8 of Free Fire.

5) Better use of utilities

Use your utilities more accurately to win more rounds (Image via Free Fire)

The last tip on the list to get an easy victory in Free Fire is the proper use of utilities. These utilities include gloo walls and grenades. Skillful use of these utilities will help players to get initial damage onto enemies while preventing themselves from receiving damage.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Siddharth Satish