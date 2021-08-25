Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, real name and more details

Sunita Thapa Magar, popularly known as Sooneeta in the Free Fire community, is a professional player for Team Lava. She is a leading content creator on YouTube, with her subscriber count being around 4.23 million. She also boasts more than 4.8 million followers on Booyah.

In July 2021, she was featured in Creator Spotlight, a series in which YouTubers from various backgrounds share their stories.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta has 52978 kills in squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Sooneeta has 21935 squad matches to her name and recorded first-place finishes in 4995 games, resulting in a win rate of 22.77%. The YouTuber has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.13 and bagged 52978 kills.

She has 295 victories against her name in 1907 duo games, converting to a win ratio of 15.46%. The professional player has killed 3461 enemies in the process, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.15.

Sooneeta has featured in 898 solo games and won 65 games, approximating a win rate of 7.23%. She has 1412 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.70.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta has a win rate of 37.5% in the duo games (Image via Free Fire)

Sooneeta has 124 Booyahs in 521 ranked squad games in the current season, ensuring a win rate of 23.80%. She has notched 1570 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.95.

The content creator also has three victories in 8 duo games, resulting in a win rate of 37.5%. She has secured 21 kills and sustained a K/D ratio of 4.20.

She is yet to play a ranked solo game this season.

Note: Sooneeta’s stats were recorded while writing the article, which will change as she plays more games.

Guild

Her guild ID is 60912671 (Image via Free Fire)

Sooneeta is the leader of the Team Lava guild in Free Fire. Its ID is 60912671.

YouTube channel

Sooneeta has been creating Free Fire related content for nearly three years now, with the oldest video on her channel being released in September 2018. She has gained more than 4.23 million subscribers and 332 million views. The most viewed video on Sooneeta’s channel alone has 24 million views.

